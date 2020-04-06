Coronavirus cases sweep through schools in New South Wales

The coronavirus has started to sweep through schools – prompting more pressure for the government to step in and shut them down.

NSW Health has confirmed there have been multiple cases at education facilities across the state, including a student at Bankstown Senior College and a teacher at Kambala School.

There has also been a second case at TAFE Ultimo, which is unrelated to the first one.

A childcare centre in Blacktown, in western Sydney, has been identified as a hotspot for the virus with seven staff and six children infected.

There were also 12 others who were infected after coming close contact with one of the staff members. The centre has now closed.

Alice, owner of Rose of Sharon daycare centre, told the Daily Telegraph she was unsure who brought the disease into the childcare centre but suspects it may have been staff member who also worked as a cleaner at Tyndale Christian School.

The Christian school, which is less than 5km from the centre, closed earlier this week after two students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

‘If it wasn’t a child, then it may have been a staff member who also works at Tyndale,’ Alice said.

She said her staff members are ‘very young – between mid-20s and mid-30s’ and that two of them appeared to be ‘very sick’ and have since been hospitalised.

Australia currently has 5,550 positive cases of coronavirus and a total of 30 dead as of Saturday.

In the lead up to the strict lockdown measures, teachers and childcare staff called on the government to shut them down.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison refused to back down on his decision to keep schools and childcare centres open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He later said parents will have the opportunity to decide whether or not they wanted to send their children to school.

On Thursday, Mr Morrrison declared childcare centres an essential service that will continue to operate to help support parents who still have jobs in the current economy.

The new plan is expected to help one million Australian families over the next six months.

The prime minister said any mother or father who has a job is considered an ‘essential worker’ and therefore qualifies for the government-funded program.

Education Minister Dan Tehan said it would apply to ‘anyone from a truck driver through to a doctor to a nurse.’

‘Anyone with a job right now is doing something essential for someone who would rely on that business’s service, and that would include the public service as well.

‘So, they will be first cabs off the rank,’ Mr Tehan explained.

The government will waive the gap fee – the difference between what is charged by the childcare centre and the childcare subsidy – from March 23.