PRINCESS CRUISES has revealed the intensive measures it is taking to protect passengers and crew onboard its quarantined cruise ship currently docked off the coast of Japan. Is it enough to stop the spread of coronavirus?

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the Diamond Princess ship currently in quarantine off the coast of Yokohama, Japan. What began as 10 passengers suffering from the disease has multiplied to 174 confirmed cases.

While those suffering from the virus are being treated by health professionals, the fate of the rest of the passengers on board remains unknown. Princess Cruises Executive Vice President Rai Caluori revealed some of the extreme measures being taken to stop the remains passengers and crew contracting the disease. One of the biggest concerns for passengers was running out of prescription medication, particularly due to the number of elderly passengers amongst theme. However, the ship has ensured that more than 2,000 prescription medications were distributed to those in need.

The cruise firm has also enlisted a specialist team of medical professionals to aid with this. In a video, Mr Caluori said: “One of our highest priorities has been to provide our guests and crew with their prescription mediations. “More than 2,000 prescription medications have been brought on board and seven new pharmacists have been assisting win the sorting, delivery and distributed to guests. “Additionally, more than 200 hand sanitising stations have been brought on board and placed throughout the ship in major areas, particularly in landings and crew areas.”

Princess Cruises are working in accordance with the Japanese Ministry of Health to ensure that every base is covered. Mr Caluori continued: “The Ministry of Health has advised us that the quarantine will end on February 19 and barring any unforeseen events we remain hopeful of this deadline.” Guests are also being offered a full laundry service, or the option to do their own laundry within their cabin. Meanwhile, the mental wellbeing of both children and adults onboard is being taken into consideration, after concerns around the impact of being confined to a cabin for so long.

“For guests with children we appreciate that this is a challenging situation, which is why we are activating ABC Mouse to play digital games and challenge their minds,” says Mr Caluori. “Our youth staff team members on board have also been distributing daily activity packages, for all ages.” Despite the major safety procedures in place, many people remain concerned about how safe it is for healthy passengers to be on board the ship – particularly surrounding the spread of the virus through recirculated air. “The ship is equipped with air filtration systems like those found in land-based hotel resorts and casinos, and in accordance with those hotel standards, our ships have a mix of fresh air and recirculated air that goes through a filter,” explains Mr Caluroi. “This applies to all cabins for guests and crew. However, in an abundance of caution, we are maximising the percentage of fresh air in guest cabins, crew cabins and public spaces. “It is important to know that the Word Health Organisation believes the virus is mainly spread by droplets from cos person to person contact such as coughing or sneezing. “Close contact means being within about six feet or two meters of an ill person for a prolonged period without wearing a face mask.”