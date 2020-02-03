Coronavirus cure: Scientists warn cure will take over A YEAR in devastating update

CORONAVIRUS is infecting more and more people by the hour, and experts have warned it will not go away anytime soon as it may take more than a year to find a cure for the infectious virus.

At the time of writing, the coronavirus has infected more than 8,000 people across the planet, with 170 of those people losing their lives. The outbreak has boomed since mid-January, and while many, especially in China where there have been 7,678 cases, are waiting patiently for a cure, experts have warned it could take more than a year for that cure to reach the public.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, told CNBC: “The reality is, it will take over a year in my expectation to really find a new vaccine for this so, we need to really use epidemiological controls to really get this situation in a better place. “One of the challenges is when these epidemics happen, or these situations happen, there is a lot of interest and there is a lot activity but then we go back to a place where they are not happening anymore and everyone kind of loses interest and the investment then flows out. “So, the question is: How do you keep the investment in place in the troughs of interest in pandemics and these kinds of outbreaks? That’s a challenge. “I continue to believe governments need to maintain high levels of preparedness, regardless of whether we have one of these outbreaks or not.”

Officials from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the US said trials for the vaccine could be ready in as little as three months, claiming experts have learned from the mistakes of the SARS outbreak in 2003, in which a vaccine took 20 months. The NIH said: “While the trajectory of this outbreak is impossible to predict, effective response requires prompt action from the standpoint of classic public health strategies to the timely development and implementation of effective countermeasures.” Even if the trials are ready in three months, it will take months of testing and studying before a vaccine is ready for global consumption. By then, the virus could have infected millions, with one expert warning the virus is spreading exponentially.

Scientists calculate how contagious a virus is by determine its reproduction number, known as R0. The R0 is the average number of people one person infects on average. For example, if a virus has an R0 of two, the first person infects two people, then those two people infect two people each, then those four people infect two more each and so on. According to estimates from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Wuhan coronavirus has an R0 of between 1.4 and 2.5. Raina MacIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at the Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney, wrote in an article for The Conversation: “Researchers and public health officials determine how contagious a virus is by calculating a reproduction number, or R0.