Coronavirus dataset with more than 170 governmental control strategies against COVID-19.

Throughout the world, governments have set bundles of measures against the coronavirus pandemia. Scientists at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH) have identified more than 170 single measures. More than 30 people helped to collect the dates of implementation of these measures in, to date, 41 countries, including the Diamond Princess.

“The CSH COVID-19 Control Strategies List (CCCSL) is a huge effort. So far it is the most comprehensive dataset on governmental measures against COVID-19,” says project leader Amélie Desvars-Larrive. “Of course, we will continually update the list and add new countries.”

The CSH Vienna invites scientists around the world to download the dataset for their own analysis.



“We also welcome any help for completion and updates,” adds Amélie Desvars-Larrive.





Complexity Science Hub Vienna