Coronavirus death toll in Europe tops 50,000 amid escalating pandemic

More than 50,000 patients infected with coronavirus have now died across Europe, figures have revealed.

Almost 700,000 cases have been recorded across the continent, with Italy, Spain and Germany the three hardest-hit nations.

But outbreaks among the countries appear to have plateaued, with Italy yesterday recording its lowest daily death toll (525) since March 20.

Spain today announced its lowest daily toll since March 24 (637), while Germany announced just 92 fatalities – the fewest in a week.

More than 37,000 deaths have been recorded between Italy (15,877), Spain (13,055) and France (8,078).

In comparison, Germany has only recorded 1,434 deaths among its 90,000 cases – because of its aggressive policy to test anyone with symptoms.

Many European countries, such as the UK, controversially resorted to just testing patients in hospital, potentially missing millions of cases.

Germany saw sharp falls in both its daily death toll and its new infection count today, offering fresh hope that the coronavirus lockdown there is working.

The number of infections rose by 3,677 – the smallest since March 22 – to bring the overall tally from 91,714 to 95,391.

Meanwhile the death toll jumped by only 92, the lowest in a week, taking the total from 1,342 to 1,434.

The resulting fatality rate of 1.5 per cent remains lower than many of Germany’s neighbours, although it has risen every day for more than two weeks.

The two southern states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg – closest to Italy – have been hardest hit, accounting for 824 of the 1,434 deaths between them.

Elsewhere, Spain today recorded 637 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours – the fourth straight day that number has fallen and the lowest since March 24.

The figure raises the total killed during the country’s crisis from 12,418 to 13,055. The number of new infections increased by 4,273 from 130,759 to 135,032.

It marks a 3.3 per cent rise in new cases and a 5.1 per cent rise in new deaths, the lowest rate of increase since lockdown measures were announced on March 14.

Italy has also announced plans for ending its lockdown after the coronavirus-ravaged country last night recorded its lowest daily death toll for more than two weeks.

The country recorded another 525 deaths, taking its total to 15,887 – the highest of any country in the world – however, this marked its lowest daily increase since the 427 registered on March 19.

Furthermore, the number of people in intensive care (3,977), fell by 17 since Friday, and the number of cases rose to 128,948 from yesterday’s 124,632 – up 4,316.

However, this represented a lower increase than the day before when the country saw 4,805 new infections.