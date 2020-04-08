Coronavirus deaths JUMP by 936 in one day across UK in new record high

The UK has seen its single sharpest increase in coronavirus-related deaths recorded over a day, pushing the country’s death toll over 7,000.

Health authorities on Wednesday confirmed 828 deaths in England, along with 70 in Scotland, 33 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland.

Patients ranged in age from 22 to 103 — and 46 of the 828 fatalities in England had no known underlying health conditions that would have put them in a higher risk category.

The previous highest number of fatalities reported in one day was set on Tuesday.

The latest numbers come as a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed that PM Boris Johnson, hospitalized suffering with the virus, is “clinically stable and is responding to treatment.” Johnson has spent two nights in intensive care at St. Thomas’s Hospital in London after his condition worsened. He is being kept in hospital for “close monitoring,” the spokesperson said.

As of April 8, the UK has reported more than 55,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and is now one of the worst-hit countries in Europe.

