Coronavirus deaths worldwide top 150,000.

More than 150,000 people have now died around the world from the coronavirus pandemic, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

A total of 150,142 deaths were recorded by 1900 GMT on Friday, with almost two-thirds, or 96,721, in Europe.

The United States has the highest single toll, with 34,575 deaths, the data showed.

More than 2,207,730 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 193 countries and territories, according to figures collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The numbers probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections however, because many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

At least 483,000 cases are considered as having been cured.

After the US, the countries reporting the most deaths are Italy with 22,745 followed by Spain with 19,478 and France with 18,681.