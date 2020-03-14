Coronavirus disaster: Hotel used as quarantine collapses – 70 trapped as rescue underway

A FIVE-STOREY hotel being used to quarantine possible coronavirus patients has collapsed in China, trapping dozens of people.

About 70 people have been trapped in the collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian Province, the city government said on its website. The collapsed hotel is used for coronavirus quarantine, according to the official People’s Daily.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said 147 firefighters and 26 emergency crews have rushed to the scene. The building collapsed at around 7:30 pm and, by 9.30pm, 32 people had been rescued, the city government said. There are 74 rescue workers involved in the incident at the six-storey building. No reason for the collapse was given.

A man living near the hotel said the collapse sounded like a loud explosion. He told Mnw.cn: “I was just having dinner and I suddenly heard a loud bang and thought it was an explosion. “It was not until I ran to my balcony that I saw that the entire hotel building had collapsed.” In a video posted on the Miaopai streaming app, another witness said: “I was at a gas station and heard a loud noise. I looked up and the whole building collapsed.

“Dust was everywhere, and glass fragments were flying around “I was so terrified that my hands and legs were shivering.” A woman told Beijing News that relatives, including her sister, had been under quarantine at the hotel after returning from Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak is thought to have originated. She said the group had arrived on February 25 and had been due to leave son after completing the 14 days of quarantine.

The worried woman said: “I can’t contact them, they’re not answering their phones. “I’m under quarantine too (at another hotel) and I’m very worried, I don’t know what to do. “They were healthy, they took their temperatures every day, and the tests showed that everything was normal.” The People’s Daily newspaper has reported the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel only opened in June 2019 and has 80 rooms.

On Friday, the Fujian provincial government said the province of Quanzhou, which is a port city on the Taiwan Strait with a population of more than eight million people, had 296 confirmed coronavirus cases. The provincial government added 10,819 people had been placed under observation after being classed as suspected close contacts. The death toll in China has surged to 3,070, with 80,651 confirmed coronavirus cases across the country. On Saturday, China’s government said 99 new coronavirus cases have been recorded, with 28 new deaths.