Coronavirus doctor-turned-patient who warned of outbreak dies hours after chilling account

A DOCTOR in Wuhan who was silenced by police in China when he tried to notify friends about the coronavirus has died from the infection.

Doctor Li Wenliang contracted the coronavirus and was now fighting for his life in isolation in quarantine after trying to warn about the deadly outbreak. Local media reports the Chinese national died from the virus on Thursday. The Doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital sent a text to his friends in late December to warn them of an outbreak of a “SARS-like” coronavirus. However, within 24 hours Wuhan police were investigating Doctor Li Wenliang for spreading an illegal “rumour”.

The 34-year-old ophthalmologist told CNN in an interview over the phone: “I can barely breathe.” In the background, the hospital machines can be heard during the interview. CNN asked Doctor Li Wenliang how he felt regarding the police investigation into him. He said: “I felt a little afraid.

“Afraid I would be detained. “Afraid my family would worry.” Li Wenliiang was made to sign a document by police admitting that he started a rumour about the coronavirus. The document said: “We want you to operate with the police and listen to our reminder and stop the illegal act. Can you do that?”

Doctor Li signed the document: “Yes I can.” Both Li Wenliang’s parents have also been infected by the coronavirus. The coronavirus has claimed at least 425 lives. 20,000 people have contracted the coronavirus globally.