Coronavirus dogs: Should your dog be allowed out of the house if you are self-isolating?

CORONAVIRUS is causing concern as Brits up and down the country fret over the possibility of self-isolation. Should your dog be allowed out of the house if you are self-isolating?

Downing Street said it was “accelerating work” on the next phase of its response to the virus, following a warning from the chief medical officer who said it is “highly likely the infection will spread in a significant way.” For those having to self isolate over the COVID-19 risk, there are several does and don’ts to follow. The most important is no to come in to contact with other people – so even if you’re ordering some food or collecting a package, you are advised to ask their deliveryman to leave it on your doorstep. But what does this advice mean for your pets?

Should your dog be allowed out of the house if you are self-isolating? If you are self-isolating, try to keep away from your pets. But if this is unavoidable, wash your hands before and after contact. Caroline Reay, Head of Veterinary Services at Blue Cross, said: “Yes, they are allowed out of the house – but have another member of your household walk your pet for you while you are sick. “If you have no-one to walk your dog, then they can’t go for a walk as you will need to self-quarantine, but they can go out in the garden for toilet breaks.”

What does self-isolating mean? If you have been told to self-isolate, you need to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people for 14 days. It is important to follow the advice for the whole period, even if you do not have any symptoms. Do not: Invite visitors to your home or allow visitors to enter

Go to work, school or public areas

Use public transport like buses, trains, tubes or taxis Share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people in your home If you get a cough, a fever or shortness of breath, call NHS 111 and tell them you have been asked to self-isolate because of coronavirus. Even if the symptoms seem mild, it is better to call for advice.

How to protect your dog from coronavirus Ms Ray said: “If you have COVID-19, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommend restricting contact with pets and other animals; no stroking, cuddling or kissing. “Though there is no current evidence that pets can get the virus, the situation is still evolving, so it’s better to be safe. “If you must look after your pet, be sure to wash your hands before and after handling them and wear a facemask.” The Dog’s Trust is issuing advice to pet owners who are worried about having to care for their dogs if they need to self-isolate due to coronavirus COVID-19.

A spokesperson from the animal welfare charity said: “We understand that dog owners may be concerned about how to look after their dogs if they need to self-isolate and stay at home. “If you can, try to make alternative arrangements for someone to look after your dog until you feel better, so your dog can continue with their normal exercise routine. “But if that’s not possible, there are lots of ways to keep your dog happy and healthy within the comfort of your own home. “From activities involving their favourite treats, to building doggy dens and treasure hunts, there are ample ways you can keep your dog active, without stepping outside your front door.”

