Coronavirus effects spread throughout the world

The impact of a coronavirus outbreak on the world economy became more alarming on Saturday, while US President Donald Trump called criticism of his response to the threat a “hoax” fabricated by his political enemies.

The new data revealed by China, a manufacturing power and the place where the virus was first detected in December, showed a significant decrease in the purchasing managers index to 35.7 in February, from the 50 registered in January. Any figure above 50 indicates expansion and below contraction.

The outbreak of the new virus was the direct cause of this notable fall, said Zhao Qinghe, a veteran statesman at the Chinese National Statistics Office.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, killed 43 of the 593 confirmed patients in Iran, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic said on Saturday, which has the highest number of fatalities outside of China.

Earlier on Saturday, Bahrain threatened to take legal action against those who arrived from Iran and did not undergo tests to detect the virus and banned public rallies for two weeks.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia announced that it will prevent citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council from visiting the most sacred sites of Islam, Mecca and Media, for fear of the spread of the coronavirus. The group is made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh had already vetoed the entry of foreign pilgrims to these places on Thursday, altering the plans of thousands of Muslims who were already heading to the kingdom. The decision could affect millions of faithful before the holy month of fasting, Ramadan, and the annual pilgrimage of the haj.

In other parts of the world, financial markets, already on the downside, resented Friday again, while fears of the virus left empty stores, closed entertainment parks, canceled events and drastically reduced trade and travel.

Despite the anxiety over the expansion of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, Trump defended Friday the measures taken by his executive and attacked the Democrats who have questioned his management of the threat, calling the criticism a new “hoax ”To undermine his leadership.

Shortly before Trump’s speech, health authorities confirmed a second case in US territory in a person who neither traveled abroad nor had direct contact with any infected.

The president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, said that the nation’s economy remains strong and that policy makers will “use our tools” to support it if necessary.

The list of countries affected by COVID-19 rose to about 60 after Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases. More than 84,000 people were infected worldwide with a coronavirus that has caused more than 2,800 deaths.

Even in the isolated and sanctioned North Korea, its leader, Kim Jong Un, has called for stronger anti-viral measures to fight COVID-19 and said there would be “serious consequences” if the disease spreads to the country.

China has registered a decrease in the number of infections and on Saturday reported 427 new cases in the last 24 hours, a period in which 47 more deaths were recorded. Most of the infections and deaths were in Wuhan, the city that is at the epicenter of the outbreak.