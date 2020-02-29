Coronavirus: epidemic gaining ground in South Korea

While the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the level of the threat from the new coronavirus to its maximum level on Friday, February 28, the various countries affected by Covid-19 continue to identify cases of contamination. In South Korea, the new assessment revealed on Saturday February 29th now reports nearly 3,000 cases of contamination, or 594 cases more in one day. In all, 16 deaths are to be deplored in this country, which remains the most affected behind China.

Read also Coronavirus: should we ask the army for help?

Cases are also increasing in Iran. BBC Persian radio, part of the British public broadcaster BBC, said at least 210 people have died in Iran, mostly in Tehran or Qom. Figures have been denied by Iranian Ministry of Health spokesperson Kianouche Jahanpour. “Queen’s media @bbcpersian, preoccupied with staying ahead of Saudi and Albanian networks in the race to spread lies, gives its audience a false figure instead of the real one, without mentioning the source,” he said. he reacted on Twitter.

Southeast Asian Nations Summit Postponed

“Iran’s exemplary transparency in the publication of information on the coronavirus has nailed many people on the spot,” he added. “The total number of cases is 593 and the total number of deaths is 43 until noon” Saturday, February 29, said the spokesman, 9 more deaths compared to Friday.

Read also Coronavirus: the revenge of “terroni”?

In Italy, the coronavirus has already infected 888 people, including 21 fatally. The country has become a dissemination platform for Covid-19. Rome has taken drastic measures to stem the epidemic on its territory, such as the closure of schools, the cancellation of sporting or cultural events and the quarantine of eleven municipalities in the North, the country’s economic lung. On the Chinese side, the authorities published on Saturday a balance of 427 new cases and 47 deaths, for a total of 79,251 cases and 2,835 deaths since the start of the epidemic.

Read also Coronavirus: what the intelligence services said to Macron

Three separate cases of contamination of unknown origin have been confirmed in the United States. In this country, 62 infected patients have been identified with no deaths to be deplored, as noted by President Donald Trump on Friday. “The press is in hysterical mode,” he said, saying that some 35,000 people die from the flu every year in his country. Washington has postponed sine die a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be held in March in Las Vegas for fear of the epidemic.

New cases in Mexico

In New York, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it was “not the time to panic but to fully prepare” to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia, which had previously suspended the entry of pilgrims to Mecca, has banned nationals of member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) from entering its holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Read also Coronavirus: pharmacies under pressure

Riyadh has not reported any Covid-19 infections on its soil, but most neighboring countries have recorded dozens of cases in recent days, the majority of whom have returned from a Shiite pilgrimage to Iran where the disease has killed 34 . After Brazil, a second Latin American country was hit on Friday: Mexico with the first three cases of coronavirus, three people having traveled to Italy.

In the rest of the world, the coronavirus has infected more than 5,000 people and killed more than 80 people. Encouraging figure, however: of the 84,000 people infected worldwide, 36,500 have already been cured, according to a count made by Johns-Hopkins University in the United States, which compiles data from the WHO and the authorities sanitary facilities in each country.

Scholarships in the red

In this uncertainty, the stock markets tumbled Friday, recording losses ranging between 3% and 5%. The New York Stock Exchange had a dark week, with the Dow Jones down more than 12% in the past five days. The financial markets are having one of their worst weeks since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, which had plunged the world economy into recession.

Read also Coronavirus: Lagardère dives on the stock market, the Amber fund 1st shareholder

With planes nailed to the ground, deserted shopping malls in China, closed schools and amusement parks in Japan, canceled international events or fairs, the world stands still as the new coronavirus spreads and the global economy is destabilized. Manufacturing activity in China thus reached its lowest level ever recorded in February.

Read also Stock exchange: the coronavirus depresses the markets

In Geneva, the Motor Show, a major meeting in the sector, was canceled, then the annual symposium of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) planned in Lausanne. In Berlin, the International Tourism Fair scheduled for March 4-8 has also been canceled.