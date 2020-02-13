Coronavirus fear: Guests left begging for help as ship is denied entry to FOUR countries

A CRUISE ship has been denied entry to four different ports due to coronavirus fears – despite the ship insisting there are no cases of the deadly virus onboard.

A Holland America cruise ship was left stranded at sea after coronavirus fears meant it was denied entry to four ports. Although health officials on board insisted that there are no confirmed cases amongst passengers, countries including Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand refused to let it dock.

The Westerdam ship has since been given the green light to dock in Cambodia. It will arrive at Sihanoukville port at 7am on February 13 where it will remain for several days and passengers will disembark. Holland America Line issued a statement on its Twitter saying: “Westerdam is now sailing for Sihanoukville, Cambodia, arriving at 7 am local time on Feb 13 & will remain in port for several days for disembarkation. “All approvals have been received & we are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for the support.”

Before Cambodia’s intervention, passengers took to Twitter to try and contact the American government. The father of a staff member on board tweeted that his daughter required medical attention, though it was not stated whether this is concerning coronavirus symptoms. Scott Willet sent the message to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, hoping they would intervene. “MS Westerdam needs US govt help. 600 Americans stuck at sea including my daughter who needs medical attention,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, passenger Stephen Hansen spoke to Forbes about the unfolding situation. “While I can understand that countries want to protect their own citizens first before helping us their decisions to turn us away are based more on misinformation and fear than facts,” he said. He continued: “This is now more of a political issue than a health one. Our collective governments need to be putting pressure on Thailand or another close country to allow us to be taken off the ship and flown home.” Holland America pointed out that the ship is not in quarantine and, at present, there are no plans for a quarantine to take place.

In a statement, the cruise line said: “The ship is not in quarantine and we have no reason to believe there are any cases of coronavirus on board despite media reports.” The company had medical assessments carried out on board by its staff and said they had been given a vote of confidence by the Dutch public health institute. The news comes amid growing concerns around the spread of coronavirus on cruise ships. An additional 37 passengers onboard a quarantined ship off the coast of Japan are diagnosed with the virus. The Diamond Princess is now home to 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus.