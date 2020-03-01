Coronavirus: first death in the United States

The United States has announced that the first patient with coronavirus has died on its soil. He is the second American to die due to the vius: a 60-year-old man hospitalized in Wuhan (China), where the coronavirus was declared for the first time, died on February 6. If the latest estimates point to 19 documented cases of patients with the virus in the United States, three patients diagnosed in recent days had no known link with an outbreak of the epidemic, which suggests that the disease has spread to the world. American soil.

To these cases are added 47 patients repatriated to the United States. President Donald Trump spoke in the early afternoon to the press, especially on the latest developments related to the coronavirus. The death occurred in King County, which includes the city of Seattle, authorities said to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. local time. “It is a sad day in our state,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee in a statement, which extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased patient. “We will continue to work so that no one dies of this virus anymore,” he added. Americans are now being asked not to travel to parts of Italy and South Korea, said Mike Pence, the US vice president.

A case of recontamination in South Korea

Mainland China, where the epidemic broke out in late December, has 79,251 cases, including 2,835 deaths. Elsewhere in the world, more than 60 countries and territories are affected. South Korea, the second most affected country, recorded 813 additional cases on Saturday, the largest daily increase to date, for a total of 3,150 infections, including 17 deaths. Another worrying sign is that the country has registered its first case of recontamination.

Authorities in Iran reported nine new deaths on Saturday, bringing the official death toll to 43 dead and 593 people infected. But according to BBC Persian radio, which cites hospital sources, at least 210 people have died in the country, a report denied by the government. In Italy, the coronavirus has infected more than 1,000 people, including 29 deadly. Monaco, Qatar and Ecuador have announced their first cases of infection.