Coronavirus forces latest major tennis postponement as ITF makes Fed Cup decision

The International Tennis Federation has announced the Fed Cup, due to be played in Hungary in April has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The annual women’s team event was due to take place at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest from 14-19 April.

Czech Republic, Switzerland, USA, Slovakia, Australia, Belgium, France, Hungary, Germany, Russia, Belarus and Spain were all primed to play in the tournament while Great Britain was among the nations due to compete in a play-off tie. But due to the deadly global virus, tournament officials have decided to cancel this year's event following talks with 'independent medical and travel advisers as well as international and national authorities'. In a statement, the ITF said: "After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board and the Local Organising Committee, and in light of today's announcement by the Hungarian government prohibiting public indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, it is with regret that the ITF announces the postponement of the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals. "The event was originally scheduled to take place 14-19 April at the Laszlo Papp Arena in Budapest. Event organisers will be contacting all ticket holders in the next 48 hours to advise them of their options.

“The ITF is committed to delivering the Fed Cup Finals in 2020 and is in consultation with key stakeholders, including the Hungarian Government, the Hungarian Tennis Association (HTA) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to find a suitable alternative date for the tournament. “The Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals is an Olympic Qualification event and the ITF is working closely with the IOC to address any impact on athlete eligibility for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.” ITF President David Haggerty added:”We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we will not risk the safety and welfare of players, captains, event staff or spectators. “This decision has not been made lightly; the threat posed by the COVID-19 is a serious one and calls for us to act responsibly as a federation and as human beings. This situation goes beyond sport.

"New dates for the Finals and the Play-Offs will be announced in due course and will primarily be guided by the length of time that tennis as a whole is affected by COVID-19. "We will continue to collaborate with our colleagues across the sport to ensure that the impact on players, tournaments, rights holders and fans is as minimal as possible." The decision to postpone the Fed Cup comes just days after the BNP Paribas Open was cancelled because of the outbreak. Across the sporting world, numerous events are being postponed or played behind closed doors.