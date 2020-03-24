Coronavirus: Gamers See Eerie Similarity Between Death Stranding, COVID-19 Crisis

Death Stranding has been trending as of late, and for a rather creepy reason.

The popular action video game, which was released on November 8, 2019, is set in the United States in a dystopian future. It follows the events that take place after an apocalyptic phenomenon called “Death Stranding.”

In the game, people are staying in bunkers, isolated and self-distancing from other survivors.

The setting of the game led people to compare it to the current situation with the coronavirus crisis, also known as COVID-19. In fact, there are some who even claimed that Hideo Kojima – who directed and produced the film with his Kojima productions – predicted the coronavirus pandemic through the game.

While there are no “Beached Things” and “Timefall” rain in real life compared to the game, many fans know that Kojima often put similarities in his creation to the real world in order to make it appear more authentic.

“In light of recent quarantine efforts and social distancing, Death Stranding takes on a new light for me and seems more prescient than ever in its themes and symbolism. I can also better understand why some only speak through a holographic communicator & want to avoid contact,” one Twitter user wrote about “Death Stranding” and the coronavirus.

All jokes and memes aside, the coronavirus should be taken seriously. Governments around the world and health officials are fighting the spread of the infectious disease non-stop, advising the people to do their part to flatten the curve.

In order to prevent the coronavirus from further spreading, people have been advised to self-quarantine and not leave their homes as much as possible. If leaving and going out will not be avoided, social distancing must be done.

The practice of good hygiene is also strongly recommended, especially washing hands daily and avoiding touching the face.

As of writing, there are more than 330,000 cases of coronavirus around the world. Out of those, more than 14,600 people have succumbed to death. It is worth noting, however, that more than 98,000 have already recovered.

Unlike “Death Stranding” though, the coronavirus is a real threat to people all over the world that brings real-world problems.