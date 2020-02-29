Coronavirus. Guterres wants conference in New York on women with reduced format

The conference is scheduled to start on March 9 and is expected to bring together 12,000 participants from around the world.

“In view of the rapid spread” of the virus and the “need to harmonize the work of the United Nations with public health problems, the Secretary-General suggested to the Commission on the Status of Women to hold a small format meeting with limited participation in New York, “Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

Although limited, the Commission will be able to “adopt decisions and exercise its mandate” during the session, which ends on March 20, he added.

The secretary-general’s position on the conference “is based on the considerations of the emergency team” created at the United Nations to coordinate action on the disease “and on the close relationship established between medical services of the United Nations and the World Health Organization” , said the spokesman.

Oregon state health officials announced on Friday that another person had contracted the new coronavirus from an unknown source, the third such case in the United States.

The Covid-19 outbreak, detected in December in China, which could cause respiratory infections such as pneumonia, caused at least 2,916 deaths and infected more than 84,000 people, according to data reported by 57 countries and territories.

Of the infected people, more than 36,000 recovered.

In addition to 2,835 deaths in China, there are fatalities in Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, France, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Two Portuguese crew members of a cruise ship are hospitalized in Japan with confirmation of infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak as an international public health emergency and increased the risk to “very high”.