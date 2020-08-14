Coronavirus has increased tensions between the generations, says Annabel Denham – COMMENT

For the vast majority of the British public who since March have obeyed (to use Matt Hancock’s term) the lockdown rules – who have socially distanced, worn masks, entered shops by the correct door, quarantined, home schooled, sat in parallelograms, who relished the partial return of their liberties and offered no resistance when draconian measures were reimposed – the rhetoric coming from those in positions of authority over the past week is a terrible insult.

It is hard to believe that at the start of this crisis as many as 7 in 10 British people thought the government was handling the issue of Coronavirus “very” or “somewhat” well. The UK sits behind Belgium as the country with the highest death rate per capita. Cases appear to be on the rise. Public Health England has fallen conspicuously short. But the government’s response has not been to issue a mea culpa, to concede that the response has been shambolic, or even to remind us that it is walking an impossibly narrow tightrope between excess deaths and needless infringement on our fundamental liberties.

Instead, we read how Nicola Sturgeon was nearly reduced to tears by pictures of “largely younger people” congregating in newly reopened venues. We are told that “households gathering and not abiding by the social distancing rules” is to blame for northern lockdowns. We have a regional health chief claiming that the outbreak in Greater Manchester should act as a warning call to a “complacent white middle class”. And after a survey revealed 34 per cent of UK white collar workers have returned to the office compared with 83 percent in France or 76 percent in Italy, a Cabinet minister has warned that if we don’t get “back to work to support the economy,” job losses will follow. This willingness to wag the finger has spread through our society like a highly contagious pathogen. YouGov polling this week found 52% would blame the public for a second wave while just 31% would blame the government. It has been months since our social fabric first began to fray but now the dividing lines are being drawn. In particular, Covid has driven a profound wedge between the older generation and the young. Grumblings from the latter over being penalised economically, both in the short term and in terms of future careers, to lengthen lives that are already nearly over, have morphed into outrage. But they themselves have been cast as reckless villains, oblivious to the fact that a disproportionate number of older workers are self-employed and many have been hit particularly hard by lockdown. While the young may not suffer severe symptoms, their frivolity could facilitate the transmission to those who will. Make no mistake: the culture wars have found a new frontier.