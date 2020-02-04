Coronavirus in France: Is it safe to travel to France? Deadly virus hits Europe

CORONAVIRUS has hit Europe as France confirms two cases of the killer virus. But is it safe to travel there right now?

British Airways has now suspended all flights to and from mainland China as the deadly coronavirus has killed 26 people in the past 24 hours and 132 people in total. The number of confirmed cases has soared to 5,974, an increase of 1,459 since Tuesday. The virus has now spread across Asia, North America and Europe. But is it safe to travel to France right now?

The new deadly strain of the coronavirus has now reached Europe with France confirming four cases of the infection. One infected patient is in Bordeaux, while the three others are in Paris. An elderly Chinese tourist in a “serious condition” in a Paris hospital is France’s fourth confirmed case of the new coronavirus that has killed more than 100 people since it emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, France’s top health official said on Tuesday. The man, visiting France from the hard-hit Chinese province of Hubei, was being treated in intensive care by medical staff, health director-general Jerome Salomon told reporters in the capital.

France was the first country in Europe to report cases of the illness, which began in China. Since that time cases have been detected in several countries in Asia including Thailand, Japan and Vietnam before a small number of patients in the USA and Australia tested positive. Those infected had recently travelled to the Hubei region of China where the virus first emerged. It has since been reported in Germany, where the first case of human-to-human transmission in Europe was confirmed in Bavaria. France’s Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said last week that she believes France had the first confirmed European cases simply because the country developed a rapid testing system for the virus. She added that she also expected more cases in the coming days.

It is the first time the killer virus has been confirmed to have infected people in Europe. So far, most cases have been a result of people who travelled to or through the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated in a market that traded illegally in wildlife. China is currently in lockdown in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the virus, with authorities shutting part of the Great Wall and suspending public transport in 10 cities. People in the UK face ongoing tests for coronavirus as the Chief Medical Officer for England said there is a “fair chance” Britain will see cases emerge.

Experts have said it is possible potential cases currently stand in the thousands, due to the widespread nature of the infection. On Friday afternoon the UK government announced 14 suspected cases had proven negative, but further people were still to be tested. In total the UK is testing around 97 people for the virus and has advised all people who has visited Wuhan City in the last 14 days to self-isolate. It comes as the Department of Health confirmed that officials are trying to trace 2,000 people who have flown to the UK from Wuhan, China in the past few weeks, in order to check on their wellbeing. A leading British virologist has warned it may be too late to contain the spread of the illness, which causes severe respiratory symptoms, adding that billions are now at risk. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, has said the government is “working on” how to bring people home from the Chinese city.

Wuhan City, where the outbreak began, is rapidly building a new hospital to keep up with the spread of the virus. The city is home to around 11 million people and is struggling to cope with the increasing number of patients. State-owned news outlet Changjiang Daily said the 1,000-bed hospital could be ready by February 3. A total of 35 diggers and 10 bulldozers are currently working on the site. The outlet said the project will “solve the shortage of existing medical resources” and would be “built fast [and]not cost much… because it will be prefabricated buildings”. Elsewhere around China, travel restrictions vary from city to city, with Wuhan effectively on lockdown. But are you still able to travel safely to France?

Is it safe to travel to France? Around 17 million British nationals visit France every year. Currently, the Foreign Commonwealth Office has not published any guidance about travel to safe regarding the new virus cases. However, this week the FCO advised against all but essential travel to Wuhan city, Hubei Province due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

