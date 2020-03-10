Coronavirus in Spain: Second person tests positive in Mallorca – government urges ‘calm’

MALLORCA has been hit by a second person testing positive test for Coronavirus on the island – leading the goverment to ask holidaymakers and locals to “keep calm”.

Mallorca, Spain, is the latest island to issue a message of calm after confirmation of a second positive case of coronavirus. A woman was admitted to hospital this morning and is in quarantine in the Son Espases University Hospital in the capital of Palma. It is understood she recently returned from Italy. Her age and nationality have not been released.

After seeking medical treatment on Friday, she had been allowed home because she felt better but when tests proved positive, she was collected by a quarantine ambulance and admitted at 3am this morning. This latest case follows the complete recovery of a British expat who lives on the island after he contracted the virus while in Italy. His wife and two children were also kept in isolation but tested positive. Health chiefs have now started the process of looking for and contacting all those people with whom the woman had close contact. Further details are due to be released this morning. The Balearic Government said in a statement: “We want to convey a message of tranquility and confidence in the work carried out by all health professionals and in close and coordinated work with the Ministry of Health.”

The Balearic Association of Travel Agencies says it is already experiencing “an avalanche” of requests to cancel flights even outside the “no go” travel areas. “The situation that is being experienced in the travel sector is more the result of hysteria,” the organisation’s secretary Pedro Fiol has told the island’s press. The Hotel Federation of Majorca, María Frontera said there had been a slowdown in reservations although there had been few cancellations as yet for Easter. The FEHM is also stressing that Mallorca is a safe destination with excellent health care facilities.

The FCO have issued the following advice on travel to Spain and Spanish islands: “There is an ongoing outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in China and elsewhere, including Spain. “You should comply with any additional screening measures put in place by the authorities. For more information from the Spanish authorities, see the Spanish Ministry of Health website. “The Spanish authorities are dealing with confirmed cases of coronavirus in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. If you’re in this hotel, you should follow the advice of the local authorities. “Further information on coronavirus, including advice on preparing for foreign travel and helping reduce the spread of the virus, is available from Public Health England and on the TravelHealthPro website.”

Coronavirus has swept the world, with new cases confirmed in various locations every day. The UK has not been immune, with 20 confirmed cases across the country so far. The majority of the cases are people who have travelled to infected areas, and a quarantine for suspected cases coming through Heathrow is to be set up in the local Holiday Inn. The Department of Health yesterday confirmed the £80-a-night hotel had been block-booked for people evacuated to Britain from overseas “for as long as it is needed”.