Coronavirus in the news ticker: ITB travel trade fair canceled due to coronavirus – News Domestic

Worst week in years on Wall Street



10:42 p.m.

Wall Street curbed its violent daily losses on Friday thanks to monetary support signals in the event of an escalation in the virus crisis. Investors are now hoping for a rate cut soon. The technology-heavy Nasdaq exchange even managed to jump back into the profit zone.

The Dow Jones Industrial, which at times fell well below 25,000 points, closed with a minus of 1.39 percent to 25,409.36 points. Nevertheless, one of the worst stock market weeks in years came to an end for the important stock market barometer with a weekly loss of 12.4 percent.

Losses were only more noticeable recently only during the financial market crisis in October 2008. From a four-week perspective, things are hardly looking any better: at minus 10 percent, the Dow has had the most lossy month in exactly eleven years.

The S&P 500 lost 0.82 percent to 2954.22 points on Friday after the market-wide index also temporarily fell more than 3 percent during the course of the day. At the end of the day, the Nasdaq 100 even gained 0.30 percent to 8461.83 points.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) wants to react to possible risks of the virus epidemic – if necessary – with suitable measures. The US economy remains fundamentally strong, said central bank president Jerome Powell. Still, the novel corona virus poses an emerging risk to US economic activity.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is closely monitoring developments and their effects on the future economic situation. “We will use our tools and act appropriately to support the economy,” said Powell.