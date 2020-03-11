Coronavirus Ireland panic: Desperate hunt for hundreds of passengers after outbreak grows

HUNDREDS of people who travelled back from Italy to Ireland may have been exposed to coronavirus after sharing a flight with a woman who has since tested positive for the illness – with health authorities urgently trying to trace the other passengers on the aircraft.

And Twitter users have reacted angrily to a post by foreign minister Simon Coveney in which he advised against travel to northern Italy, with one observing: “It’s a bit late now”, and another asking why people returning on flights from the region were not automatically tested upon disembarking. The woman, who is from the east of the country, is the second person to test positive – but she has no connection to the first case, a Dublin schoolboy who also contracted the disease – officially known as Covid-19 – in northern Italy.

“For the moment, we are advising against non-essential travel to the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.” One Twitter user replied: “Why you can’t test passengers coming off flights from Italy is indefensible. “Easy to channel them through a separate gate. If they were cows, you’d test them.”

Another, Andrew McCourt, added: “Bit late now. Honestly, the incompetence is astonishing. “If you weren’t going to do it then you shouldn’t have at all. It’s obviously too late to do this at this stage. “This also is an admission of a mistake having failed to do it when the opportunity for containment was there.”

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Ireland has now confirmed a second case of Covid-19. “While not unexpected we urge the general public to continue to take advice from HSE and Department of Health on how best to protect your health. “Ireland remains in containment and unlike some other EU regions, has yet to experience any local transmission.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) continues to monitor the situation globally. “The general public are urged to follow hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette and stay informed of the evolving situation through reputable sources such as HSE and Department of Health.” The woman is now “receiving appropriate care”, a Department of Health statement said, with the Irish Independent reporting she was currently in isolation in Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

The country’s Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now “working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread”, the statement added. As of Monday, 397 people have been tested for coronavirus in Ireland, with all but two proving negative so far. The NPHET met yesterday, subsequently issuing a number of recommendations.

Among these is updated travel advice for Italy urging people to avoid all non-essential travel to the previously mentioned areas. The country is also preparing to publish Mass Gatherings Guidelines in the coming days. The Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday has already been postponed, and is unlikely to be played before the official end of the tournament on March 14.

