Coronavirus Latest: Trump Retweets Supporter’s ‘Fire Fauci’ Message On Easter

President Donald Trump shared a tweet from one of his supporters Sunday, who called for Anthony Fauci to be fired for reversing his stand on the danger posed by the novel coronavirus.

Trump’s retweet was a way of lashing out at the media over the way it had covered his administration’s coronavirus response campaign. It was one of the many tweets made by him, in which he called out the “fake news” being spread by the media outlets and even Fox News host Chris Wallace.

“Sorry Fake News, it’s all on tape. I banned China long before people spoke up,” Trump said. The President also praised the right-wing news network One America News Network (OANN) in his message.

In her tweet, DeAnna Lorraine, a former Congressional candidate, accused Fauci, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, for previously saying that the virus “posed no threat to the US public at large” on Feb. 29. She ended her tweet saying it was time to fire Fauci. Lorraine ran for Congress earlier this year, but was defeated in the state’s open primary last month, The Hill reported.

The tweet came after Fauci appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday morning and said that more lives could have been saved if social distancing restrictions had been in place earlier.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say, that if you had a process that was ongoing, and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Fauci responded when asked by host Jake Tapper if more lives could have been saved. “Obviously, no one is going to deny that.”

Trump had said last month that he and Fauci got along very well and praised the highly respected infectious diseases specialist calling him “extraordinary.”

Fauci too had asked the media last month to stop pitting him against the President.

“That is really unfortunate. I would wish that would stop because we have a much bigger problem here than trying to point out differences,” Fauci said in March. “There really fundamentally at the core … are not differences.”

He further defended the President saying, Trump had listened to the suggestions of the task force members.

“The president has listened to what I have said and what the other people on the task force have said. When I have made recommendations he has taken them. The idea of just pitting one against the other is just not helpful,” Fauci said.