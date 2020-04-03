Coronavirus: LeBron James Reveals How NBA Hiatus Affects His Body

LeBron James has never been used to being inactive since starting his NBA career in 2003. But with the present Coronavirus pandemic suspending almost all basketball activities all over the world, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is left with no other choice but to have his 35-year-old body rest, which for him does more harm than good.

“It’s actually the opposite for me,” James told former teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, along with LA’s Spectrum SportsNet studio host Allie Clifton, in the “Road Tippin” podcast. “My body when we stopped playing was like ‘What the hell are you doing?’ ”

James, a four-time MVP and still a contender at his age has always been a symbol of durability, thanks to his extreme commitment to health and discipline in everything that involves his physical body.

Sans the competition, James said he continues to stay in shape with personal workouts at home as the Lakers are not allowed to run on formal training until the end of the timeline advised to them.

“The only timeline that we’ve been given as far as training is that I will be allowed to work out with Mike Mancias again on Monday, which will be the two weeks away from the quarantine they put us on after we all got tested after the Nets had four guys who tested positive,” James said. “… I’ve just been training. I’ve been training five days a week and staying ready. What they always say. Stay ready when your number’s called.”

With the Playoffs almost around the corner, James rued the timing of the NBA suspension marred the momentum of his physique development, comparing the league’s current state to the 2011 lockout where players are allowed to play even on short runs together.

“My body was like, ‘Hey, man, what the hell is going on? It’s on March 13. You’re getting ready for the playoffs. Why are you shutting down?’” James said. “I was right there turning the corner. I feel like I was on third base.”

The Lakers were the best team in the West with a 49-14 record and were just coming off impressive victories against rival contenders when the league indefinitely postponed season. James and his crew could only hope for the resumption of the season sooner as the team is looking to snap a seven-year playoff absence and is on the quest to bring the Purple and Gold its first championship in 10 years.