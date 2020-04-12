Coronavirus: Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Lead As ‘Global Examples’ In COVID-19 Action

Football great Lionel Messi has used his influence to lead many initiatives throughout his stint on top. One of the latest actions he’s taken as a Barcelona star is to contribute to helping his club financially during this difficult time.

“We fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are always the first ones to help the club when asked,” Messi said on his Instagram page by way of Goal.com.

He has taken the proactive case to take a 70% pay cut along with his club to help the staff greatly affected by the coronavirus crisis. With the games suspended the players’ sacrifice will help those employees receive their earned salaries.

Tom Bates praised Messi’s actions during this difficult time. “If there was going to be a global example of a player out there doing something for the greater good of their club – and he embodies that for me – so, in my professional opinion, if you can afford that and if you’re able to support by taking a pay cut, then clearly those who need it the most are going to benefit.”

This act of empathy has also been apparent with other stars from other clubs. Fellow football icon Wayne Rooney has been vocal about the wellbeing of his contemporaries during this difficult time. He likened how the football players were treated as guinea pigs during this rapidly evolving time.

“Some people won’t be happy but I just think, in this case, football has to come second. It’s a sport. It’s just a sport. If people’s lives are at risk, that has to come first — regardless of whether you’re going to win the league title, whether you’re trying to get into Europe or whether you’re going to get relegated or promoted,” Rooney shared in his column.

Bates continues by praising Rooney as well for prioritizing mental health. “When you have somebody like Wayne come and be very open and very honest about mental health on a global level within the game, that can only be a good thing,” he said.

He emphasized that because of their influence, it opens up the opportunity to discuss the importance of mental health and taking steps to improve it.