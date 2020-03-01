Coronavirus LIVE: Maximum global alert level and impressive increase in Covid-19 cases in South Korea | WHO Asia

Seoul [AFP]. South Korea on Sunday recorded 376 new cases of coronavirus, with what already presents 3,526 in total. This country had Saturday its greater number of infections since the beginning of the epidemic, whose worldwide spread led the World Health Organization (WHO) to maximize its alertness to this virus that already negatively affects the economy.

Also, the number of daily deaths in China The virus fell slightly this Sunday with 35 dead during the last 24 hours, against 47 the day before, the national health commission announced. On the contrary, the number of new infections has increased, with 573 cases registered throughout the country compared to 427 announced on Saturday.

In total 79,824 people have contracted the COVID-19 disease in mainland China, of which 2,870 have died.

The epidemic sank financial markets on Friday to one of its lowest levels since the 2008-2009 crisis.

South Korea, the second most affected country after China, recorded on Saturday 813 new cases, the largest increase in one day. At least 16 of those infected in that country died.

In addition, health officials in this country announced a first case of reinfection, that is, a 73-year-old woman who was already sick, healed and has returned positive tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) raised the threat of the new coronavirus to a “very high” level and urged countries that have not yet been affected to prepare for the arrival of the COVID-19 (the name of the disease caused by the virus), because assuming that one is protected would be a “fatal mistake.”

The list of countries that report their first infections does not stop growing.

After Brazil, a second country in Latin America detected a case on Friday, Mexico, with three first cases of coronavirus in people who had recently traveled to Italy.

The coronavirus epidemic spreads throughout the world but the death toll in China is reduced. (TO

In Nigeria, an Italian who arrived in Lagos from Milan tested positive, making this country the first in sub-Saharan Africa with the new coronavirus. Two other countries on the African continent, Egypt and Algeria, had already announced cases.

– “Exemplary transparency” –

In China, where the new one appeared coronavirus In December, the number of pollution continued to decrease, especially thanks to the isolation measures of more than 50 million people.

Other countries are, however, becoming sources of spread of the epidemic, starting with South Korea, Iran and Italy.

In Iran, BBC Persian radio, citing medical sources, reported at least 210 people dead, many more than official figures, which account for 34 dead and 388 cases of infection.

Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianuche Jahanpur denied that the BBC Persian data were true and highlighted “Iran’s exemplary transparency in the publication of information on coranvirus.

Saudi Arabia, which had already suspended the entry of pilgrims traveling to Mecca, prohibited the citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries from entering its holy cities (Mecca and Medina).

In Italy, the COVID-19 It already infected almost 900 people, of which 21 died.

To curb the epidemic, Italy took drastic measures, such as the closure of schools, the suspension of sporting and cultural events and the isolation of 11 locations in the north of the country.

Among the latest events that were affected by the epidemic are five first division football matches, including the star duel between Juventus and Inter Milan, which were postponed to May 13.

Main routes of transmission of the new Chinese coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

– “Do not panic” –

In the United States, four cases of contagion of COVID-19 were confirmed whose origin has not yet been established.

According to US President Donald Trump there are 62 infected patients but no deaths. “The press is hysterical,” he said, adding that about 35,000 people die of the flu every year in their country.

Washington decided to postpone a summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), scheduled for March in Las Vegas.

In New York, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said that it is not “the time to panic but to prepare fully.”

As the virus spreads, global economic activity is losing its bellows.

The activity of the manufacturing sector in China fell to a record low in February.

In Latin America, experts believe that the epidemic will have an impact on the regional economy.

Large economies such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile have their main trading partner in the Asian giant. Whether meat, grains or copper, China is supplied with Latin American producers. In turn, many local production chains depend on Chinese components.

At the medical level, there is, however, a positive fact: of the more than 85,000 infected people, 36,500 have already been cured, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, which collects data from WHO and the health authorities of each country.

_____________________

What is the coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus they are a wide family of viruses that can cause different conditions, from the common cold to more serious diseases, such as the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS-CoV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV).

The newly discovered coronavirus causes infectious disease due to coronavirus COVID-19. Both were detected after the outbreak in Wuhan (China) in December 2019.

Tiredness, fever and dry cough are the most common symptoms of COVID-19; However, some patients may present with nasal congestion, pain, rhinorrhea, sore throat or diarrhea.

Although the majority of patients (around 80%) recover from the disease without any special treatment, about one in six people who get the COVID-19 develops a serious condition and has trouble breathing

To protect yourself and prevent the spread of the disease, WHO recommends washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based disinfectant that kills viruses that may be on your hands. In addition, a minimum distance of one meter should be maintained in front of anyone who sneezes or coughs, because if it is too close, you can breathe the droplets that house the virus COVID-19.

Dog tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined in Hong Kong | VIDEO

All companion animals of people infected with the new coronavirus in Hong Kong will also be quarantined for 14 days, authorities announced Friday, after discovering that a sick woman’s dog was contaminated.

A dog in Shanghai wears a mask. The coronavirus has everyone alarmed in China. (Photo: Reuters)

The coronavirus epidemic arrived in sub-Saharan Africa on Friday with a case in Nigeria, while continuing to spread in Europe, South Korea and Iran, and hitting both financial markets and economic and sports activities around the world.

(AFP)

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed the first case imported in Mexico from coronavirus.

During the press conference of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, informed that the person infected by Covid-19 is in CDMX; They wait for a second test on another person in Sinaloa.

Mexico records four infections by coronavirus. (AFP / RASHIDE FRIAS AND RASHIDE FRIAS).

In the city of Novara, in northern Italy, everyone is extremely attentive to any news about the coronavirus. Although there have been no confirmed cases or a quarantine, its inhabitants have increased precautionary measures. After all, Italy is the European country most affected by the outbreak and the most critical situation is precisely in the northern part of the country.

Residents expect to have access to buy in a supermarket in the Italian city of Casalpusterlengo, Lombardy. (Photo: AFP)

A military plane that repatriated 15 Colombians from the Chinese city of Wuhan to COVID-19 arrived this Thursday in Bogotá, Colombia, where they are received by a team of health experts, authorities said.

Thousands of years before the world raised alarms for the coronavirus, an epidemic devastated Athens and caused that city-state to lose a third of the people who were sheltering behind its walls.

The Covid-19 epidemic, the new coronavirus originated in China in December, continues to expand throughout the world at an accelerated pace and affects different sectors ranging from canceling international sports tournaments to a dramatic reduction in the flow of tourists in different countries, mainly from Europe and Asia.

Concern that the outbreak becomes a pandemic has been gaining strength in recent days, when there have been a greater number of new cases outside of China than in the Asian giant. Photo: Reuters

The UN Security Council wants North Korea to allow entry into the country of equipment against the coronavirus in order to protect its population from the disease, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Mexico. [EFE]. The Mexican government estimated Thursday that around 500,000 people could be affected by coronavirus when this virus arrives in Mexico and of these between 2% and 5% could present serious illness.

Asian passengers wearing protective masks against the spread of the coronavirus arrive at Mexico City International Airport. (AFP / Pedro PARDO).

Rio de Janeiro. [AFP]. A couple of tourists from France were hospitalized in Brazil against their will on suspicion of having coronavirus, after a court authorized local authorities this Friday to retain them.

The Angels. [AFP]. The second case of coronavirus in the United States with no known origin was reported Friday in California, authorities said.

Mexico City. [AFP]. The government of Mexico announced Friday night that it recorded a third case of the new type of coronavirus in the country. Earlier he had reported two first cases and noted that both were isolated, one in a hospital and the other in a hotel.

Peruvian journalist Patricia Castro Obando has been living in 16 years Beijing and I had never seen the Chinese capital as empty as it is now because of the outbreak of coronavirus. This ex-correspondent of Trade He shares what has changed in his daily life since the epidemic was declared and clarifies the landscape for those who wonder how the emergency is going on in the Asian country.

Peruvian journalist Patricia Castro Obando tells El Comercio how quarantine lives in Beijing for the cortonavirus.

Maximum alert in South Korea, Iran and Italy for the coronavirus. Source: AFP

