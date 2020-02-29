Coronavirus live ticker: +++ 13:41 owners of Corona beer denied report on the collapse of the brand +++

The US owner of Corona beer rejects reports that 38 percent of US citizens are reluctant to buy the brand because of the novel corona virus. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the terrible virus,” but the Corona beer business is not affected, said Constellation Brands chief Bill Newlands. In a survey by the PR agency 5W, 38 percent of 737 respondents had previously given up on beer. At 16 percent, there was confusion as to whether there was a connection between Corona beer and the Corona virus. According to market analysis company YouGov, the popularity of beer dropped from 75 percent in early January to 51 percent in late February.

+++ 13:18 Michelin says star award because of corona virus +++

The restaurant guide Guide Michelin cancels the star rating planned for Tuesday in Hamburg because of the new corona virus. Michelin Europe North cites the health risks for the participants as the reason. The awarding of the restaurants takes place in a “digital press communication”.

+++ 12:56 Bonn school remains closed for two weeks +++

After the infection of an employee of an open all-day care (OGS), a primary school in Bonn is closed for two weeks from Monday. The approximately 185 children who attended school were now being tested for the corona virus, says the head of the Bonn Health Department, Ingrid Heyer. To this end, crisis teams would visit the families at home later in the day. The 23-year-old OGS employee shows only mild symptoms and is in quarantine at home, says Wolfgang Holzgreve, Medical Director of the Bonn University Hospital. The young man had celebrated carnival in the Heinsberg district and then returned to Bonn on Ash Wednesday, where he worked at the OGS, says Heyer. There he then looked after children with their homework. After that he felt bad and was not at school on Thursday. On Friday afternoon, he was then tested positive for the coronavirus in the university clinic.

+++ 12:28 Three infections from area Aachen reported +++

Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in three people in Aachen and nearby Würselen. In Aachen, it was a woman from Gangelt in the Heinsberg district who was treated in an Aachen clinic for other reasons, as a spokesman for the city announced on Saturday. She is now isolated, all contacts are identified. Even if it comes from the particularly affected district of Heinsberg, it is not one of the cases previously reported by the Heinsberg district. A woman and her son tested positive in Würselen. The spokesman said the son was an eleventh grade student. Due to “the mild course of the disease” both were released home. Contact persons would also be found here.

+++ 12:07 trade association: canned bread celebrates comeback +++

Despite the first hamster purchases, the German retail sector currently sees no delivery bottlenecks in food or hygiene products. “We are able to deliver,” said Günter Päts, Vice Director of the Berlin-Brandenburg Trade Association. In the supermarkets in Berlin and Brandenburg, sales rose 30 to 40 percent this week. “Retailers are happy,” says Päts. Due to the beginning of Lent, the industry did not expect such high demand. Above all, soaps and disinfectants have been sold, says Päts. Durable food is particularly in demand in supermarkets. According to Päts, one product in particular is making a comeback thanks to Corona: the canned bread. “For many years, bread was less or not in demand.”

+++ 11:36 trend continues – more healed every day than newly infected worldwide +++

Since February 19, there have been more and more people healed every day worldwide than newly confirmed cases of coronavirus infection. This coincides with the change in the counting of the Chinese authorities. On February 13, China had started a new calculation of those affected. On this day, the number of newly confirmed infections increased dramatically by 15,000 because the clinical diagnoses of the lung disease from the previous weeks were also included. Since it was often not possible to determine the infection using the DNA tests in the laboratory, from then on the cases in which doctors had diagnosed pneumonia, fever, breathing problems and other typical symptoms were also included, and thus without a laboratory test to diagnose the infection came. A few days later, Beijing changed the counting method again: from February 19, only those cases were listed that were confirmed by state-of-the-art laboratory tests.

+++ 11:06 Australia restricted entry from Iran +++

Australia prohibits foreigners who come directly from Iran from entering the country directly. As of March 1, these should have been in another country for 14 days before they could enter the country, said Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt. Australians and permanent residents of the country should stay in quarantine for two weeks after returning from Iran. There are 25 cases of coronavirus in Australia.

+++ 10:38 RTL / ntv trend barometer: More and more citizens are concerned +++

46 percent of Germans are worried about the corona virus, which has also affected dozens of people in Germany. That is almost twice as many as at the end of January (25 percent). According to the current RTL / ntv trend barometer, 52 percent are not worried (end of January: 74 percent). Women and older people are therefore more concerned than men and younger people. When asked whether they changed their behavior after the first cases in Germany became known, 45 percent of the survey participants stated that they wash their hands more often because of this. One in four uses disinfectants to protect against the pathogen, 23 percent avoid crowding or public transport. According to their own statements, only four percent have obtained a mouthguard.

The Forsa polling institute interviewed a total of 1006 people on 27 and 28 February on behalf of the RTL media group. The statistical fault tolerance is +/- three percentage points.

+++ 10:16 researchers: Japan’s quarantine on ship led to more infections +++

According to researchers, Japan’s controversial quarantine arrangement on board the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” led to an avoidable number of infections with the new corona virus. “The infection rate on board the ship was around four times higher than what we can see on land in China’s worst infected areas,” said Joacim Rocklöv, professor of epidemiology at Umeå University in Sweden.

If Japan had initially released 3700 passengers and crew members immediately upon arrival, not so many people would have been infected with the pathogen. Rocklöv and his colleagues came to this conclusion in a study published in the “Journal of Travel Medicine”. Japan’s government had quarantined the ship in the port of Tokyo’s neighboring city of Yokohama for two weeks until mid-February.

+++ 09:57 Spahn: “Beginning of an epidemic, in Germany and Europe” +++

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn calls for a joint effort to curb the new corona virus in Europe with a view to the new EU special meeting. “The situation has changed significantly in many European countries in the past few days and hours,” said Spahn. The number of infections is increasing and it is becoming increasingly difficult to track all contact chains across Europe. “We are at the beginning of an epidemic, in Germany and Europe,” added Spahn. “That requires joint action.” Together with his colleagues from France and Italy, he “pressed for the EU health ministers to meet next week,” said the minister.

+++ 09:34 Maffay: Together fun even without physical contact +++

Peter Maffay appeals to his fans to observe the safety precautions to contain the corona virus at his concerts. “In our crew of almost 300 people, the well-known safety precautions are strictly observed. We ask that you do the same,” he writes on his Facebook page. “We can have fun and celebrate together even without physical contact. A little more physical distance does not diminish the inner connection.” He had started his tour in Kiel on Wednesday evening.

+++ 09:07 virus detected in a school supervisor in Bonn +++

The employee of an open all-day care (OGS) in a primary school in Bonn is infected with the new corona virus. The city of Bonn reports. During the night they had heard of the test result and are now calling all parents with a request to leave the children at home first, said a city spokeswoman. The man had celebrated carnival in Gangelt in the Heinsberg district. So far, almost 40 cases of infection in NRW all have a connection to the district of Heinsberg, where the 47-year-old, who is considered to be the first infected in NRW and also continues to be treated in the University Hospital Düsseldorf, also celebrated.

+++ 08:44 38 infected people in the district of Heinsberg – crisis team comes together +++

In the district of Heinsberg, the number of people who can be proven to be infected with the coronavirus rises to 38. A further person was reported late Friday evening, a spokeswoman for the district said. The crisis team would meet again in the morning due to the rapid spread of the pathogen. They are still waiting for the test results from dozens of children from the day care center where the sick teacher and the child care worker treated in the Düsseldorf university hospital works. “We have no results on this yet”.

+++ 08:11 South Korea asks citizens to stay at home for the weekend +++

South Korea is calling on its citizens to stay at home on weekends. The country is at a critical point in the fight against the corona virus, said Deputy Minister of Health Kim Kang Lip. Participation in public events and contact with other people should be avoided. South Korea reported 594 new cases. This brought the total number of people infected to just under 3,000.

+++ 07:33 China’s industry is slumping like never before +++

China’s industry has slumped as never before because of the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. The official purchasing manager index (PMI) fell in February to 35.7 points from 50.0 points in January, according to the statistics office. This means that the barometer is well below the 50 meter mark, from which onward business is signaled. Analysts interviewed by Reuters had only expected a drop to 46 points in February. That would have been the lowest level since January 2009. The corona virus meant that goods could not be delivered or were not even produced because workers had to stay at home because of the risk of infection.

+++ 07:01 FIBO fitness fair will be postponed +++

FIBO in Cologne, the world’s largest trade fair for fitness, wellness and health, will be postponed from the planned date in April to the second half of 2020. “We didn’t take this decision lightly. Our customers, partners and the FIBO team worked incredibly hard on this event,” said Silke Frank, director of FIBO Global Fitness Events. Although it was disappointing to postpone the event, it was essential “that we give priority to the health and safety of everyone involved,” continued Frank. FIBO brings together more than 1,000 exhibitors and around 145,000 visitors from 135 countries in Cologne every year.

+++ 06:17 Contagion route in the latest case in California unknown +++

The latest case in California, which has been confirmed in the United States, says the local authorities are unable to trace the contagion. The woman has not traveled or been in touch with travelers, says Santa Clara County health officer Sara Cody. The anonymous patient had previously made the headlines because she initially refused to be tested for the coronavirus. The test only took place when her condition deteriorated significantly. There are approximately 60 confirmed cases in the United States. Most of them are former passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

+++ 04:58 Almost 600 new infections in South Korea +++

The corona virus is spreading rapidly in South Korea. As the health authorities announced on Saturday, 594 new diagnosed infections were added overnight. So far, 2931 people have contracted the causative agent of Covid-19 – more than anywhere else outside of China, where the origin of the lung disease is suspected. The number of deaths associated with the virus has increased by three to 16 so far. The authorities expect the number of cases to continue to skyrocket in the coming days, as all of the more than 200,000 members of the sect in South Korea the virus should be tested. The organization also has connections to China.

<img alt=”94e13a12cf73a02bf1397e09a0920d88.jpg “src =” https://apps-cloud.n-tv.de/img/21610256-1582944415000/16-9/750/94e13a12cf73a02bf1397e09a0920d88.jpgyload “ He did it: In Hubei, a discharged patient says goodbye to the hospital staff. (Photo: imago images / Xinhua)

+++ 03:48 China reports another 47 deaths +++

In China, another 47 people have died of Covid-19 lung disease. According to the Beijing Health Commission, 45 of the new victims come from the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei, where the virus originally broke out. The number of new diseases also increased again. According to official information, 427 new cases were registered nationwide, 423 of them in Hubei. The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China rose to 79,251. So far, 2,835 deaths have been confirmed in China.

+++ 03:13 USA advise against trips to Italy +++

Because of the corona virus, the United States advises its citizens against any travel to Italy that is not absolutely necessary. The U.S. Department of Health CDC has issued a recommendation. The reason given for this step is that there is “limited access to adequate medical care” in the areas of Italy affected by the virus.

+++ 02:21 USA postpone Asean summit +++

Because of the spread of the coronavirus, the United States postpones the Asean summit planned for March. “The United States and its partners have made the difficult decision to postpone the meeting of Asean leaders,” said a government official. He also assured that Trump was “impatient” waiting for a future meeting. But there is still no date for this. As of Tuesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that, despite the myriad Corona cases in Asia, the summit would take place as planned.

l A gondolier in Venice has little to do these days. The government in Rome wants to help entrepreneurs and private individuals. (Photo: AP)

+++ 01:51 Italy decides aid for those affected +++

The Italian government has launched a bundle of emergency aid for people in areas severely affected by the coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet wants to give citizens the opportunity to temporarily suspend payments to utilities and insurance companies. Companies should receive concrete economic aid, a spokesman announced on Facebook. In addition, students whose schools are closed due to the onset of infection with the novel corona virus should not be afraid of having their school year withdrawn. The minimum number of days for attendance is suspended.

+++ 00:43 WADA cancels symposium +++

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has canceled its annual symposium because of the corona virus. “It was a difficult decision, we expected more than 1000 participants from all over the world. But the measure was necessary to ensure the health and safety of the agency’s employees and everyone involved,” said WADA President Witold Banka. The international conference should have taken place in Lausanne from March 17th to 19th.

<img alt=”f34e263d7930e07028d7a010eb2cb8d3.jpg “src =” https://apps-cloud.n-tv.de/img/21610215-1582932130000/16-9/750/f34e263d7930e07028d7a010eb2cb8d /.jpg “class” Lessons are also canceled at this driving school in the Heinsberg district. (Photo: dpa)

+++ 00:19 Kreis Heinsberg leaves schools closed for a week +++

In the Heinsberg district of North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 37. The district administration announced on Friday evening. The 100-strong crisis team decided that the daycare centers, schools and daycare facilities in the district would remain closed until March 6th. The public administrations are to open from March 3, partially open to the public again.

+++ 23:59 After quarantine violation: Russia expels 88 foreigners +++

Moscow expels 88 foreigners for violating quarantine measures. According to the deputy mayor of the Russian capital, the RIA news agency. It was initially unclear which citizens it was. The government in Moscow had previously tightened entry requirements. Russia is no longer issuing visas to Iranians, and air travelers from South Korea are also no longer allowed to enter.

+++ 23:22 Hessen reports second corona case +++

A second infection with the novel corona virus has been confirmed in Hessen. In a 29-year-old from the Hochtaunuskreis, the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 was detected, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in the evening. The case is related to the first Hessian coronavirus infected from the Lahn-Dill district. The 29-year-old showed mild symptoms and was isolated at home. He was looked after closely by the health department and his condition was checked regularly. The health department is currently checking whether there are any contact persons that the man could have infected.

The US economy sees “strong”: Fed boss Powell. (Photo: AP)

+++ 22:29 interest rate cut: Fed wants to intervene +++

The US Federal Reserve may want to intervene to cushion the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis. Fed chief Jerome Powell said the corona virus poses “risks to economic activity”. The Federal Reserve is monitoring current developments and their impact on the economy. “We will use our instruments and act appropriately to support our economy.” At the same time, Powell emphasized that the US economy was still “strong”. Fears of the economic consequences of the corona virus have caused stock markets to plummet worldwide. Investors fear the effects of the virus on economic growth. Former Fed representative Kevin Warsh therefore called for an immediate rate cut by central banks. Powell’s message seems to at least for the time being reject it.

Hostess in Stralsund: Chancellor Merkel maintains hand hygiene and pleads for serenity. (Photo: picture alliance / dpa)

+++ 22:01 Merkel also does not handshake +++

Chancellor Angela Merkel has pleaded for “measure and middle” when dealing with the new corona virus. Not all events should therefore be canceled, said the CDU politician in the evening at her annual reception in her West Pomeranian parliamentary constituency in Stralsund. Germany is one of the countries that have the best conditions to deal with the virus. In addition, each individual can contribute something. She set a good example: “I’m not shaking hands with anyone tonight,” said Merkel. Shortly before, the world’s largest travel trade fair ITB had been canceled due to the corona virus.

+++ 21:31 crisis team tightened traveler surveillance +++

In its second meeting, the German government’s crisis team decided on further measures to combat the spread of the corona virus. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and the Interior. According to this, the health status of passengers must also be reported for passengers from South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran in air and ship traffic before entering the country. So far, this regulation only applies to China. The railway companies are obliged to report passengers with symptoms of coronavirus disease to the authorities. The crisis team is also preparing measures to ensure the supply of protective equipment. “This includes, in particular, planned central procurement and stockpiling by the federal government,” explain the ministries. The principles of the Robert Koch Institute should be followed in the risk assessment of large events. “The crisis team believes that if these principles are applied, imminent major international events such as the ITB should be canceled.”

+++ 19:25 BBC reports 210 corona deaths in Iran +++

At least 210 people have died of coronavirus in several cities in Iran, the BBC reports, citing hospital circles. Most of the dead came from the cities of Tehran and Qom. Videos circulated on Twitter showing trucks disinfecting the streets. The Iranian regime had reported the official number of 34 corona victims only in the morning. The authorities in Tehran initially did not want to comment on the latest worrying figures. The US had previously offered aid to Iran, but complained of a lack of transparency.

If you want to know what happened before, you can read here.