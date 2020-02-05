Coronavirus LIVE tracker: Live map allows you to TRACK spread of virus

CORONAVIRUS infections worldwide are reaching epidemic levels and a new live map created by scientists allows you to track the viral spread in real-time.

Coronavirus has been declared a public health emergency, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which issued a warning last week with the virus now infecting at least 24,500 people. Health authorities have tracked the infection across at least 24 countries, and experts warn it could yet spread further afield.

February 5 The virus continues to spread, with a total of 24,562 confirmed cases at the time of writing. Almost 500 people have now lost their lives, but, contrarily, almost 1,000 people have now recovered from the strain of coronavirus. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter: “Early detection of the #2019nCoV is key to stopping the outbreak.” The UK has increased its spend on fighting the virus to £40m as health secretary Matt Hancock says the government is “taking no chances”.

February 4 Coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 427 people at the time of writing. However, the amount of people recovering from the disease is on the up. As it stands, more than 600 people have recovered, meaning the survival rate is outpacing the mortality rate. All but one of the deaths have come in China, with the other taking place in the Philippines.

February 3 The death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 362. All the deaths occurred within China and the majority were in Hubei province. Countries around the world have closed their borders to arrivals from China, as officials work to control the spread of the coronavirus. The US and Australia said they would deny entry to all foreign visitors who had recently been in China, where the virus first emerged in December. Countries including Russia, Japan, Pakistan and Italy announced similar travel restrictions.

January 31 Two coronavirus cases in the UK Public Health England (PHE) has reported two cases of coronavirus in the UK. The Department of Health said both patients were members of the same family. The patients are being treated in a hospital in Newcastle. Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, released a statement on the two new cases. He said: “We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. “The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. “The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread. “We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

“We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organisation and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.” The World Health Organisation declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the disease yesterday. WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) said it still believed the virus could be contained, adding there are many unknowns but rapid spread and human-to-human transmission remain top concerns. However, they said the “situation continues to evolve” and urged countries to take “strong measures” as they issued advice. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO said: “So far we have not seen any deaths outside China, for which we must be grateful. “Although these numbers are relatively small compared to the number of cases in China, we must act together now to limit further spread. “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems which are ill-prepared to deal with it. “The decision is not a vote of no confidence in China.”

As the global community redoubles its efforts to contain the virus, Britain will welcome home more than 80 people stranded abroad due to the outbreak. The group consists of 83 UK citizens and 27 mostly European non-UK nationals who were quarantined in the city of Wuhan, where authorities detected the first 2019-nCoV cases. They boarded their flight at 9.45am local time and landed in the country on Friday at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire. However, not everyone who was meant to return to the UK via the government-chartered plane has been able to.

More than 150 UK nationals were expected on the plane, however, some people complained they were told too late to board the flight. British resident Nick House told Sky News he was told just three hours before departure, and he had no means to get to the airport. He said: “We have no transport. There was no way for us to get to the airport. So we’re still here. “They didn’t arrange any transport. We think that other countries have arranged transportation to the airport – buses to pick people up, and so on. “We’re resigned to being here for a while now. We are hopeful that the government can arrange other flights or put us on a flight to a different country. “We’re just trying to make the best out of a pretty terrible situation to be honest.”

January 30 Despite efforts to contain the virus, the pathogen has made its way beyond China’s borders to countries like France and the US. As of January 31, coronavirus infections have been confirmed in France, Germany, Japan, the US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, the UAE, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Nepal. Panic has outpaced the pathogen so far, with health authorities in every country concerned about coronavirus. Researchers from the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in the US have created a live map of the virus, which allows you to track in real-time. Using data from the World Health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the map shows where the virus has reached, the death toll and even how many people have recovered from the virus.

Lauren Gardner, a civil engineering professor at Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, who helped to create the map, said: “We built this dashboard because we think it is important for the public to have an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds with transparent data sources. “For the research community, this data will become more valuable as we continue to collect it over time.” According to the map on January 29, at 9pm EST, there were a total of 7,783 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 170 deaths. As of January 31, cases have increased by nearly two thousand, totalling 9,776 globally. Mainland China, where the disease originated, has the bulk of infections with 9,658. Limited cases have developed elsewhere, with 14 in Europe, spread across Italy, France, Germany, Finland and now the UK.

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses which include the likes of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). When the virus was first contracted by humans from a seafood market in Wuhan, experts believed it could not be easily spread from human to human. However, a sharp rise in the disease since its initial discovery in December has proved the doctors wrong. Zhong Nanshan, a top Chinese expert investigating the virus, told state media it is certainly a “human-to-human transmission phenomenon”.

John’s Hopkins University’s disease tracker shows the disease has broken borders into 22 countries outside of China, in part due to 2019-nCoV’s method of spread. According to the WHO, some infected travellers have slipped past screening methods, despite efforts to curtail the virus’ spread. Reports suggest the virus can spread up to two weeks before the first symptoms appear, allowing it to spread under the radar. The WHO said: “During the current outbreak with the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV, a number of exported cases were detected through entry screening implemented by some countries.”

“Symptomatic cases may be detected through temperature screening at Point of Entry, for whom medical examination and laboratory tests will be conducted for confirmation. “Temperature screening to detect potential suspect cases at Point of Entry may miss travellers incubating the disease or travellers concealing fever during travel and may require substantial investments. “A focused approach targeting direct flights from affected areas could be more effective and less resource demanding. “If entry screening is implemented, temperature screening should always be accompanied by dissemination of risk communication messages at Points of Entry.”

Symptoms of the disease are generally flu-like, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listing the following symptoms: Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell The CDC added: “Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower-respiratory tract illnesses, such as pneumonia or bronchitis. “This is more common in people with cardiopulmonary disease, people with weakened immune systems, infants, and older adults.”

