Coronavirus LIVE tracker: Track deadly virus LIVE with new APP- Coronavirus map and charts

CORONAVIRUS cases have leapt past 17,000 worldwide as of February 2, spilling over China’s borders and over four continents. A new app allows people to track cases of the virus as it continues to spread.

Coronavirus cases have blindsided officials worldwide as they attempt to prevent 2019-nCoV spreading over the world since it took root in Wuhan, China. Maps show it has extended its influence through more than 20 countries and the world teeters on the edge of its next pandemic.

As cases and panic continues to spread around the world, one app claims to track 2019-nCoV’s path. Made in Taipei, coronavirus.app monitors cases of coronavirus via world and local government organisations. According to the app, 17,485 cases of coronavirus have emerged since the outbreak began in 2019. Most of those cases have come from China, which has seen a total of 17,300 as the virus’ origin point.

A total of 362 people have died, with a mortality rate of 2.07 percent. The app estimates a further 518 people have recovered from the virus, with a recovery rate of 2.96 percent. Coronavirus has faced considerable difficulty spreading outside of China, with fewer than 200 beyond the country’s borders and one death. However, health officials fear 2019-nCoV will cement its influence abroad and replicate, creating pockets of infection which could eventually result in a pandemic.

The Government has confirmed two cases of the disease in the UK, and one person was quarantined earlier today after returning from Wuhan, where the virus originated. Addressing Parliament earlier today, health Secretary Matt Hancock said he expected the virus to remain for “at least some months to come”. He told the House of Commons cases were “doubling every five days”. The government has overseen two flights returning British nationals to the UK from Wuhan, which the Chinese Government had placed under quarantine.

The first planeload arrived back in the UK on Friday, and a second flight followed earlier today. Health officials quarantined of the 11 British nationals who arrived today after they fell ill on the plane. Anthony May-Smith told Sky News he was put into isolation due to a cough and sore throat and was awaiting test results on Tuesday. However, he suspected the symptoms came from “the stress of getting back and being run down more than anything.”