Coronavirus Lockdown: Marie Kondo Gives Advice On Living And Working At Home

Marie Kondo has recently shared some tips for working productively from home during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Also known as “KonMari,” Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant renowned for her books on organizing such as, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing” and has collectively sold millions of copies. She is also recognized further through her TV show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” that streams on Netflix.

Juggling household chores and caring for their two daughters, Kondo is practicing social distancing with husband Takumi Kawahara, co-founder of KonMari media. In an interview with The Washington Post, the avid cleaning specialist shared how they brave the lockdown, as well as reveal some tips on working and living effectively in the safety of your own home.

“We are in a very different situation and different world than when I was writing this book,” Kondo said. “We have this very rare opportunity to reflect on how we work itself and how we define it.”

She emphasized that this time — though tedious and dragging — can be used as an opportunity to reassess one’s work-life balance. Now that people are spending more time in their homes, Kondo said that they have this time to take a step back and reflect. She suggested writing down what one wants to achieve personally every day so that each aspect does not overpower the other.

“I read somewhere that of our five senses, our sense of smell is very important and affects the brain and relaxes our mind,” she explained.

Kondo also recommended reawakening the senses and starting the day with a mist of aromatherapy spray to clear the mind. She said that this little ritual signals her consciousness into work mode.

Kondo is fond of using scented candles during baths, before meditating or before going to bed. She also said that adding plants or flowers in one’s work desk can help good vibes to emanate, contributing greatly to relaxation and happiness.

To usher in productivity, one should invest in a more organized workplace. Kondo suggested that all the time at home can be used to pare down belongings. “I truly recommend taking all the clothes in your drawers and taking the time to fold them properly and organizing everything hanging in your closet,” she shared.

Tidying up and taking stock of one’s food also helps one to be aware of how much storage they have. “Take an accurate inventory, and look at the expiration dates,” she said.

This way, people can create a list of what they really need, avoid panic-buying and exercise mindfulness.

Arranging photographs though, according to her KonMari method, must be saved for last. Kondo mentioned that photos are sentimental items and need clearer decision-making skills in organizing.