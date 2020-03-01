Coronavirus. “Luis Sepúlveda was quite constipated when we said goodbye”: Correntes d’Escritas festival will contact “everybody”

Manuela Ribeiro, from the Correntes d’Escritas festival organization, tells Expresso that she was “taken by surprise by this situation”, after it was reported that Luís Sepúlveda is infected with coronavirus. “After contacting the SNS24 line, I will be on the lookout for any symptoms or any signs. It seems very clear to us our obligation to inform everyone who was involved in the festival, from writers to the public … everyone, in the end. We will have a clearer idea of ​​what to do after meeting with the City Councilman “, says to Expresso Manuela Ribeiro.

The festival organizer also states that “Luis was already quite constipated when we said goodbye”. “But nobody knows where the virus may have come from – or until he contracted it later, including,” he adds.

uis Sepúlveda is currently hospitalized in Asturias, Spain, after it was confirmed that he contracted coronavirus (from which almost 40,000 people worldwide have recovered). The writer’s wife, quoted by the Spanish press, says that Luis Sepúlveda “is doing well” and says that the first symptoms appeared after they returned from Portugal, where they were in Corrente d’Escritas between 18 and February and 23 February.

The hospital where the Chilean writer is found revealed that Luis Sepulveda did not show any serious symptoms until the 25th. Two days later he went to a private health center after showing signs of pneumonia. The results of the tests were known this Saturday and confirmed the infection by coronavirus. The writer’s current state of health is said to be “stable” – again, it should be noted that almost 40 thousand people worldwide have recovered from the infection.

After Luis Sepúlveda’s infection was detected, security protocols were immediately activated, and he was immediately transferred to another health unit. The writer’s wife has already been tested for the disease, but the results are not yet known.

The Asturian authorities have already contacted people in the writer’s and woman’s circle of relationships in order to ascertain any symptoms of contagion. The Spanish newspaper El Comercio even says that “four or five” of these people will be in isolation.

The hospital where the writer is also announced that all health professionals who contacted him will be quarantined.