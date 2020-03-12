Coronavirus map LIVE: Britain TOP for epidemic response worldwide despite 87 infected

CORONAVIRUS cases in the UK have soared by 36 in one day, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 87, however a recent study has found Britain is best equipped to cope with an epidemic.

The Global Health Index has found the UK is ranked number one in the world for rapid response to the mitigation of the spread of an epidemic. The study conducted in October 2019 analysed data from 110 researchers across 195 countries. This afternoon the number of cases of Coronavirus in the UK rose to 87 after two more adults were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Health officials said one person had recently travelled from northern Italy and the other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus. Today’s announcement is the largest daily jump since the virus was first detected in the UK on January 31. No people have died in the UK so far, although at least 2,946 people have died in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, with a further 166 fatalities reported in other countries including the US and Italy. The dramatic increase in coronavirus cases in the UK comes as Boris Johnson announced workers will now be eligible to claim Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) from day one rather than day four as the Government seeks to tackle the spread of the killer virus. The Prime Minister made the announcement during PMQs as he said those who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the spread of the virus” and should not lose out financially.

Mr Johnson told Parliament: “The Health Secretary will bring forward, as part of our emergency coronavirus legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay, from the very first day you are sick, instead of four days, under the current rules. “That’s the right way forward. Nobody should be penalised speaker for doing the right thing.”

Slovenia has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, health officials have said. Kings College Hospital in south London, has confirmed that two recent patients had tested positive for Covid-19. A spokesman at the hospital said: “The trust has had two recent patients who have tested positive for Covid-19. “We have strict protocols in place to manage the control of infection and to reduce the possibility of cross-infection, and this includes restricting access for staff and visitors to the ward. “Public Health England experts are carrying out contact tracing and will be in touch with individuals who may have been exposed to the virus to provide them with advice. “For anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus, call 111 or visit here as the first port of call.” Four new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland. The Department for Health has said all four are ”associated with travel” from the same affected area in Northern Italy. The total number of confirmed case in the Republic of Ireland now stands at six. Angela Merkel has been forced to cancel a major economic meeting as the number of coronavirus cases in Germany continue to soar. The German Chancellor has cancelled an annual meeting with the four major trade unions and the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rises to 240. Ms Merkel had been due to attend talks in Munich with The German Confederation of Skilled Crafts (ZDH), The Federation of German Industries (BDI), The Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA) and the Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discussed the coronavirus situation with French president Emmanuel Macron this evening. A Downing Street spokesman said: “They discussed the coronavirus epidemic and the Prime Minister updated the president on the UK’s four-strand approach to contain the virus, delay its spread, research its origins and cure and mitigate the impact should the virus become more widespread. “The two leaders agreed to work together on an international response to combat the spread of coronavirus.” France has 285 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service has confirmed. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has confirmed all schools and universities willbe closed from Thursday until at least March 15 as the death toll of coronavirus reaches 107.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump have agreed to coordinate on coronavirus within the G7. Mr Macron wrote on Twitter: “To better deal with Covid-19, we are ready to coordinate our scientific, health and economic response within the framework of the US G7 Presidency.” A cruise ship with 2,000 passengers on board has been struck by an outbreak coronavirus, with the whole ship quarantined. The MSC Opera has been forced keep passengers at sea just off the coast of Greece after a tourist tested positive for Covid-19. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall joked she is “self-isolating” from the deadly coronavirus during a royal engagement today. During a visit to the London Transport Museum, Camilla entered an air-raid shelter where she made the tongue in cheek quip. ITV’s royal editor, Chris Ship tweeted: “‘I’m self-isolating’ laughs the Duchess of Cornwall as she steps into a one-person air-raid shelter at the.”

Andrew Bailey, the next governor of the Bank of England, has said he wants to see more evidence about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak before deciding whether to cut interest rates. Students at Goldsmiths in south London have been informed a visitor to one of the university’s halls of residences had tested positive for the coronavirus. In an email, the university said the person was “being looked after” and that the student they were staying with is “self-isolating as a precautionary measure”. Lancashire County Council has confirmed two residents diagnosed with Coronavirus are from South Ribble. The two people had recently travelled to Italy and are self-isolating themselves at home. Lancashire County Council’s director of public health and wellbeing Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said: “I’d like to reassure people that we are working with colleagues in the NHS and Public Health England to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Lancashire are protected. “The two people with coronavirus are being well looked after and are isolating themselves at home. Their close contacts are being followed up by Public Health England. “I would stress that if you have not been contacted by Public Health England you do not need to do anything beyond following the general advice given to the public.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will chair a Cobra meeting at 5pm, Downing Street has confirmed. Sony Pictures Entertainment has closed its offices in London, Paris and Gdynia for the rest of the week amid fears an employee may have been exposed to the coronavirus. In a statement Sony said: “The health and wellbeing of our employees is of the utmost importance. “We thought it was important to share with you that one of our London employees may have been exposed to coronavirus Covid-19 given recent travels to an affected area. “Out of an abundance of caution, the London, Paris and Gdynia offices will be closed for the remainder of the week, and employees should work from home.” Luke Hawker takes over live blogging from Nicole Stinson The Egyptian government announced Qataris will be barred from Egypt from March 6, including those who have valid residency, amid fears over the coronavirus. It said: “In light of what Qatar has decided regarding prohibiting entry for travellers holding Egyptian nationality … as part of the precautionary measures to face the coronavirus, (we have) decided to implement the principle of reciprocity.” The measure would be in place until further notice. Egypt, alongside three Gulf countries, severed diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants in the worst crisis among Arab states in years. Doha denies the accusations. The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed as of 9am today the number of coronavirus cases in the UK had increased by 34 in one day, bringing the total to 85.

A council spokesman said the person appeared to have been infected in Belgium. A spokesman for the health and social care system in Manchester said a patient who was admitted to Wythenshawe Hospital had tested positive for coronavirus. He said: “The hospital remains open and we would ask that people keep their appointments and attend unless they are unwell. Please note the risk from the virus for the majority of people is low.” It is the 12th football match to be called off, and the third involving Inter Milan, amid the coronavirus outbreak, when it was postponed indefinitely on Wednesday. The Serie A League, which organises the competition, said in a statement the semi-final, second leg match at the San Paolo stadium had been called off on the orders of the Naples city government. Other Serie A matches and sporting events in Italy could be played behind closed doors for the next month following a recommendation from the Italian Sports Ministry. Italy has been the worst affected country in Europe by coronavirus, with at least 79 deaths since the start of the outbreak and more than 2,500 cases. Italian news agency ANSA reports the Italian government is considering closing all schools and universities until at least mid-March, building on earlier closures in the worst-affected regions in northern Italy some 10 days ago. Towns in the region have also been quarantined at the epicentre of the Italy’s coronavirus outbreak. The school and university closures come as the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Inter Milan on Thursday has also been cancelled.

A government spokesman said: “The Falkland Islands has not had a case of COVID-19 reported yet. “The Government, as with countries around the world, is preparing for the possibility of cases, and is putting into effect infectious disease planning. Our hospital has isolation capabilities. “In line with World Health Organisation advice, the Falkland Islands is continuing to keep our borders open to international travel. “However, last week we moved to the following advisory for all those returning to the Islands, or coming here as travellers. It is in line with Public Health England advice.” The NHS is turning away potential UK coronavirus victims as worried 111 callers are told: “they don’t need a virus test”, a doctor has claimed. Dr Ali Joy said people who suspect they may have the potentially deadly coronavirus were told they did not need to be tested after calling the NHS 111 helpline to try and book a test. The Chelsea GP was “concerned” the “rigorous checklist” used by call handlers to decide who should get tested may be overly restrictive. Dr Joy claimed she tried to book a test for an 18-year-old with cold-like symptoms and was told he “categorically” did not need one. The teenager had just returned from northern Italy, one of the worst-affected countries in Europe. Boris Johnson announced today in PMQs he would cut the number of days workers have to wait before they become eligible for the state minimum sick pay if they are isolating themselves because they may have coronavirus The Prime Minister said people who self-isolate are “helping to protect all of us by slowing the spread of the virus” and should not be penalised financially. Mr Johnson told Parliament: “The Health Secretary will bring forward, as part of our emergency coronavirus legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay, from the very first day you are sick, instead of four days, under the current rules. “That’s the right way forward. Nobody should be penalised speaker for doing the right thing.” At least 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have been traced to an Evangelical Lent celebration. French authorities have now asked people who took part in the celebration in eastern France last month to limit social contact. Christophe Lannelongue, head of the eastern France health agency, said he expected more confirmed cases of coronavirus infection to appear in the region following the discovery of the 10 cases in two families, all linked to a Lent church service in which some 2,000 people took part. Mr Lannelongue said: “The chain of contamination clearly started at the meeting of the Lent week of the ‘Porte Ouverte Chretienne’ – we can expect new cases in coming hours.” The IranWire news site reports Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment. IranWire cited an “informed source”. There has been no immediate confirmation from Iranian officials. Several Iranian officials have been infected with the coronavirus and one senior official died from coronavirus on Monday.

An outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran’s provinces, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said. He said during a cabinet meeting: ”This disease is a widespread disease. It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it’s a global disease.” The coronavirus has mutated into at least two separate strains since the outbreak began in December, Chinese scientists have warned. The team of scientists from Beijing and Shanghai said 70 percent of people have caught the most aggressive strain of the virus. Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee said it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide. The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement. Details of specific relay events will also be reviewed based on the infection status of each prefecture.

The London Book Fair due to take place from March 10 to 12 has been cancelled by organisers over the escalation of coronavirus in Europe. A statement from Reed Exhibitions on Twitter said: “The effects, actual and projected, of coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions. “We have been following UK Government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, and so it is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event. “We recognise that business has to continue. With this in mind, we will of course support and collaborate with exhibitors and visitors to keep our world moving during this difficult period. “We thank all those from the UK and a multitude of other countries who have prepared over the last year to deliver what promised to be a wonderful book fair showcasing, as ever, the exciting best of the global book industry. “The London Book Fair will return, better than ever, in 2021.”

The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, said the staff member had self-isolated since returning from a trip to northern Italy and had not been in contact with any patients. A spokesman said: “The trust can confirm that a member of hospital staff has tested presumptive positive for Covid-19 following a trip to northern Italy. “On returning from the trip the member of staff sensibly self-isolated and did not come into work or have any contact with patients. “We can assure the public that the risk remains low. The trust is operating normally and there is no need to cancel any appointments.” Germany has banned the export of medical protection gear to avoid supply shortages of masks, gloves and suits. The decision was taken by the government’s emergency task force on the coronavirus epidemic, with the export ban coming into force immediately, an economy ministry spokesman said. The health ministry said that the export ban applied to all sorts of medical protection gear including breathing masks, medical gloves and protective suits. It added: “Exceptions are only possible under strict conditions.”

The airline also plans to talk to unions about temporary staff layoffs in the wake of the outbreak which has seen the demand for flights drop. Employees could face layoffs lasting between 14 and 30 days. Finnair said: “Similar personnel measures will also be taken in countries outside Finland. “As announced on February 28, Finnair is also adjusting its other costs globally, such as sales and marketing activities and other external spend.” Nicole Stinson is taking over live blogging from Welsey Hudson Shoppers in Australia started to panic buy goods and emptying shelves over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. A woman allegedly pulled a knife on another customer during a row over supermarket toilet paper. Police were called to the store in Sydney after a man and woman had an argument over toilet roll in the aisle. Officers rushed to the scene after a supermarket worker reported one was carrying a knife. Police in the Austrian city said officers were called to a “disturbance in an aisle” at Woolworths supermarket in Westfield Parramatta at 1.30pm (local time) on Wednesday. Officers spoke to a woman and no one was injured. Local media reported authorities had cordoned off the toilet paper shelves as a result.

The installation of Smart “coronavirus” CCTV is being explored for large office buildings to try and pro-actively identify and isolate those with the virus. UK businesses trying to prevent employees catching or spreading coronavirus are looking to invest in smart CCTV with built -n temperature sensors. The sensors send data to the building’s security to help identify and isolate those with a high temperature – a key symptom of Coronavirus. Jonathan Ratcliffe, of Offices.co.uk, said: “Building managers are facing a nightmare with Coronavirus. “One person could potentially infect hundreds meaning the building would have to close for weeks – there is going to be big money being thrown at this issue”. Within a large office building, one carrier of COVID-19 could potentially infect hundreds or thousands of people. New cases of coronavirus were detected in Madrid, with 10 new cases confirmed, and Mallorca, two new cases confirmed. Spain also announced its first fatality in the country from coronavirus. The victim was a 69-year-old man from Valencia who died on February 13. It was reported the man had travelled to Nepal before he fell ill, with a post-mortem examination confirming coronavirus was detected. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain has risen to 167 after new cases were detected in Madrid (10 new cases) and Mallorca (two). Spain’s health ministry ordered football and basketball matches involving teams from affected countries be played to empty stadiums. It advised large medical conferences and events should be cancelled to free up health professionals to allow then to tend to the coronavirus emergency. The singer was due to perform in Hawaii on March 10 at the Neal Blaisdell Arena. She wrote on Instagram to apologise to her fans. Mariah posted: “Aloha Hawaii!! I’m so so sad to have to announce that I’m postponing my show to November. “I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my ‘anniversary month’ but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone’s safety and well being.”

The Government claimed it will formally register COVID-19 as “notifiable” diseases. This will allow businesses to seek compensation if they are affected by coronavirus. A Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesman told the BBC: “To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register Covid-19 as a notifiable disease. This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus.” The decision follows the Scottish government, which added the virus to its list of notifiable diseases last month. Outgoing Bank of England governor Mark Carney said yesterday small firms could get an injection of funds to help assist in battling the virus effects.

Scotlands Health Secretary Jeane Freeman annpinced two more cases of the virus. This takes the total number of coronavirus patients in Scotland to three. The Scottish Government set out it’s strategy to combat the virus this week as part of a “four nations” action plan. First minister Nicola Sturgeon said “well-established” plans were being activated to tackle a “serious situation”. She added: “I know people are hearing scary figures and it is important to stress that they are worst case scenarios.”