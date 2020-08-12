Coronavirus map LIVE: UK death toll rises by 65 – but fears of second wave in Scotland

CORONAVIRUS deaths throughout the UK have risen by 65 – with the number of cases increasing by almost 900, according to the latest Government figures.

Hospital deaths have risen by 15 in the UK amid fears Scotland will be hit by a second wave of the invisible killer disease, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today confirming she was closing pubs, bars and restaurants in Aberdeen. The overall number of new positive cases in the UK was 892, compared with with 670 yesterday. Health bosses said 13 deaths had been reported in hospitals across England, while two had been reported.

While Wales and Northern Ireland reported new deaths from COVID-19. It comes after Aberdeen was placed on lockdown today amid a cluster of coronavirus cases in the Scottish city. Meanwhile, councils have been handed the power to demolish buildings and even homes at the centre of coronavirus outbreaks under new measures to prevent a second wave of the killer virus. Local authorities will be given the power to bulldoze trains, cars, buses and aeroplanes if approved by the magistrates. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has handed local councils a broad range of powers to contain COVID-190 outbreaks as soon as they are detected in his bid to stop the nation being shutdown for a second time. Under the Government’s COVID-19 Contain Framework, councils will be given the authority to draw on six separate Acts of Parliament to ban events, order mass coronavirus testing and enforce the lightning closure of public buildings. They will also have the power to limit travel to key workers only and limit school openings.

The document, published by the Department of Health and Social Care, tells councils, under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984, they can apply to a magistrate “to impose restrictions or requirements to close contaminated premises; close public spaces in the area of the local authority; detain a conveyance or movable structure; disinfect or decontaminate premises; or order that a building, conveyance or structure be destroyed”. This means offices, factories, care homes and even private care homes could be destroyed as a last resort if it is deemed to be at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Michelle Obama has said she has been suffering from “low-grade depression”, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. She said this has also been prompted by racial problems in the US and what she describes as the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration. In the second edition of her podcast, the former first lady reflected on the change her family and others have had to deal with as a result of the pandemic. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” she said. “Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.” A fire in an Indian hospital killed eight coronavirus patients early Thursday, fire officials said. Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit at Shrey Hospital and it was extinguished in half an hour, fire officer Yusuf Khan said. The cause of the fire at the hospital in the city of Ahmadabad was being investigated. Thirty-five patients were shifted to other hospitals, he said. Victoris has recorded 471 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. In Australia, Victorian state premier Daniel Andrews has announced that 471 new coronavirus cases were confirmed overnight, along with eight new deaths. Both figures are lower than Wednesday’s, which marked Victoria’s most devastating day of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Europe has tightened virus restrictions as fears of a second wave of infections spurred by the holiday season grew. Greece announced a “wake-up week,” tightening restrictions after domestic infections saw over 380 new cases in August. Scotland reimposed restrictions in and around the city of Aberdeen, after a cluster of cases was identified there. Toulouse in southwest France made the wearing of face masks compulsory in the busiest streets and squares from Wednesday. Paris and other cities are expected to follow suit soon, authorities said. Germany put Belgium’s Antwerp province on its list of coronavirus risk zones, requiring travellers arriving from the region to go into quarantine for 14 days unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 test. Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated that he believes coronavirus will “go away”, despite his top public health expert warning that it could take most of 2021 or longer to get the pandemic under control and that it is “unlikely” the virus can ever be eradicated. At a White House briefing, the US president said of Covid-19: “It’s going away, it will go away, things go away, absolutely. No question in my mind, sooner rather than later.” Amsterdam and the port of Rotterdam on Wednesday made face masks compulsory in certain busy areas including the Dutch capital’s Red Light district, as coronavirus infections showed a worrying spike. The new measures come as the number of infections doubled in a week in the country, where more than 55,000 people have now been infected and some 6,150 have died. Facebook has removed a post from Donald Trump’s page for spreading false information about the coronavirus. This is a first for the company that has been harshly criticized for repeatedly allowing the president to break its content rules. The post included video of Trump falsely asserting that children were “almost immune from Covid-19” during an appearance on Fox News. There is evidence to suggest that children who contract Covid-19 generally experience milder symptoms than adults do. However, they are not immune, and some children have become severely ill or died from the disease. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from Covid-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful Covid misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson said. NHS has warned that the Test and Trace service is failing because people won’t answer ‘cold caller’ number. The “unrecognisable” 0300 number used by contact tracers is deterring some people from answering the phone. The NHS Test and Trace service is failing because people do not want to answer the phone to 0300 numbers owing to bad experiences with cold callers, the Local Government Association (LGA) has warned.

Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,437 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Brazil has registered 2,859,073 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 97,256, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. Coronavirus second wave fears are spreading throughout France following a huge spike in new cases, with the Health Ministry warning the country could easily quickly lose control of the dangerous situation. France has recorded more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, with the number of infections from the pandemic quickly approaching 200,000. The Health Ministry has published a worrying report, warning that while COVID-19 is is under control, for now, it “could at any moment tip into a scenario that is less under control”. The report from the country’s top scientific committee comes after a huge spike in new coronavirus cases, with more than 7,000 new infections officially recorded over the last week Drug manufacturers will likely have tens of millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine in the early part of next year, with production ramping up so that it hits a billion doses by the end of 2021, Anthony Fauci, the top US government official on infectious diseases, said in a Reuters interview on Wednesday. Fauci said he has not seen any pressure from the White House to announce a vaccine close to the November 3 election, in the hopes of boosting President Donald Trump’s re-election chances. He added that regulators have promised “they are not going to let political considerations interfere” with the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and “safety and efficacy” will be primary considerations. Bars, cafes and restaurants have been ordered to close as lockdown restrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen over a coronavirus cluster in the area. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases have now been reported in the outbreak. She said the rise in cases heightens fears the Scottish Government is “dealing with a significant outbreak in Aberdeen that may include some community transmission”. A five-mile travel rule has been put in place and residents are being told not to enter each other’s houses. All indoor and outdoor hospitality venues have been told to close by 5pm on Wednesday. Germany’s Foreign Ministry revised its travel guidance for Belgium on Thursday, warning against all non-essential travel to the province of Antwerp because of the high incidence of the coronavirus epidemic in the region. In parallel, Germany’s public health agency declared the region centered on Belgium’s largest port and second city as a high-risk area, meaning returnees from there can be forced to enter 14 days of quarantine. The Foreign Ministry wrote: “Numbers of new infections and deaths have been rising since the end of July, especially in Antwerp province, where the number of new cases currently exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven days.”

France reported 1,695 new COVID-19 infections over 24 hours, at 194,029, the highest daily increase since May 30, when they were up by 1,828, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. In a statement, the ministry also said the number patients in intensive care units in French hospitals for the disease went down by four, at 384, after increasing for two days in a row. No further deaths with coronavirus have been reported in Ireland by the National Public Health Emergency Team, leaving the national total at 1,763. However, 50 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified, bringing the total number of Irish infections to 26,303. Of these new cases, 81 percent are aged under 45, and 42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The number of new COVID-19 case went up from 15.5 to 33.8 per 100,000 people in Preston, new figures have showed. In Swindon, in Wiltshire,the figure rose from 19.8 to 48.6, while in Melton in Leicestershire, it went up from 15.5 to 33 and in Carlisle in Cumbria, it increased from 12.9 to 23.1. All Spanish and foreign tourists visiting the Canary Islands will have any potential coronavirus-related costs covered by the regional government, it said on Wednesday, in an attempt to rescue the tourist season after a new spike in infections in Spain. Such costs include health expenses or the extension of holidays in case of a compulsory quarantine while on the islands. The move will take effect this week and is the first of its kind in Spain as the tourism-dependent nation seeks to reassure visitors after Britain dealt a blow to the sector by imposing a compulsory quarantine for anyone coming from Spain. The travel policy will be managed by French insurer AXA and will include health-related repatriations, the Canary Islands regional government said in a statement. It will last for one year and will exclude health conditions that were known of before the traveller concerned came to the islands. Yaiza Castilla, the regional official in charge of tourism, said in a video published on Twitter: “It will help the economic recovery of the archipelago.” Weekend car use has returned to pre-pandemic levels but demand for public transport remains low, new figures show. The amount of cars on Britain’s roads compared with equivalent days in early February was 97 percent on Saturday and 100 percent on Sunday, according to Department for Transport (DfT) data. Car use on Monday – the latest day for which data is available – was at 88 percent, partly due to many people continuing to work from home. Passenger numbers on buses outside London were at 37 percent of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, while the latest confirmed figures for train use show it is at 28 percent. Cycling is the mode of transport that has seen the biggest increase, at 126 percent of what it was before the crisis began.

Spain reported 1,772 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, marking the biggest jump since a national lockdown was lifted in June and beating the previous day’s record rise. The rate of increase in new cases, which does not include data from two regions, sharply rose from the previous day, while one more death was registered, bringing the total to 28,499. Cumulative cases, which include results from antibody tests on people who may have recovered, increased to 305,767 from 302,814, the health ministry said in a statement. Preston could be ordered back into lockdown “within days” after the coronavirus infection rate more than doubled in a week, health officials have warned. In the week ending July 30 more than 34 people per 100,000 were diagnosed with COVID-19 compared to just over 13 per 100,000 the previous week, Government data shows. People living in the Lancashire city, which has a population of 123,000, could be forced to obey a raft of strict new measures “within days”, the county’s director of public health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said. Since mid-June, Preston has jumped from 50th place to 10th place on the list of areas in England reporting the highest transmission rates. Sir Richard added: “The test for pubs and restaurants is whether they are taking the reasonable measures they are expected to. So if it’s restaurants – do they have disposable menus, are they only putting cutlery out when they are serving people, do they have sanitisers, are their tables two metres apart? “Do we expect them to interrogate their customers to make sure they are all in the same houeshold or the same bubble? Well no, not really, as individuals do need to take some responsibility.” He said that in some cases the authorities would also ensure the owners of outlets – such as breweries – were also taking responsibility for what was happening on their premises. Mr Burnham said: “The priority will be targeted enforcement of repeat offenders. It builds on an approach we took when there was concern about house parties. “Greater Manchester Police worked very effectively with our councils in identifying addresses that were repeat offenders and action was taken.”

Authorities in Greater Manchester have vowed to crack down on repeated flouting of COVID-19 regulations in pubs, restaurants and supermarkets. Targeted enforcement will take place at establishments where social distancing is not taking place and customers are not wearing face coverings. New lockdown restrictions were introduced in the region from midnight on July 31, as well as other parts of northern England, following a spike in Covid-19 cases. It led to Greater Manchester Police’s busiest weekend for coronavirus-related calls in nine weeks with reports of more than 750 illegal gatherings. Among the new rules is a ban on people from different households meeting in a private home or garden. Sir Richard Leese, the leader of Manchester City Council, and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham conceded on Wednesday it would be difficult for police to enforce households not mixing but promised action would be taken over repeat breaches in pubs, restaurants and supermarkets. Sir Richard said: “We will be looking over the coming days to have targeted enforcement – high-profile so it’s visible – and we will be looking in particular at pubs and supermarkets. “We see quite often that collection of contact details isn’t being done in pubs and social distancing isn’t being respected, while customers are not wearing coverings and face masks in large numbers of supermarkets and other shop settings.”

Coronavirus deaths throughout the UK have risen by 65 – with the number of cases increasing by 892, according to the latest Government figures. New York City will put up COVID-19 quarantine checkpoints at key entry points to ensure that travelers from 35 states on New York state’s travel advisory comply with the state’s 14-day quarantine mandate, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday. He told a news briefing: “Travelers coming in from those states will be given information about the quarantine and will be reminded that it is required, not optional.” Mr de Blasio added that, under certain circumstances, fines for not observing the quarantine order could be as high as $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, will begin deploying checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City on Wednesday. Mr de Blasio said: “This is serious stuff and it’s time for everyone to realize that if we’re going to hold at this level of health and safety in this city, and get better, we have to deal with the fact that the quarantine must be applied consistently to anyone who’s traveled.” The Government cannot “decree” that keeping schools open must be prioritised over pubs during local lockdowns to combat spikes in coronavirus cases, the schools minister has said. Nick Gibb insisted on Wednesday that all children will return to school in England in September but said the decisions to enforce closures to prevent new outbreaks will be made locally. Experts have made it increasingly clear that some restrictions will need to return in order to fulfil the Government’s commitment on schools while preventing the rapid spread of Covid-19 from resuming. Children’s Commissioner for England Anne Longfield has said the reopening of schools “should be prioritised”, insisting they must be first to reopen and last to close during any local lockdowns. People from black and minority ethnic groups are more exposed to coronavirus and face “greater barriers” trying to protect themselves from it, a new report has found. The Runnymede Trust report, published on Wednesday, said that this was due to the type of work they do, having to use public transport more often, living in overcrowded and multi-generational households and not being given appropriate protective equipment at work. Based on a survey of 2,585 adults the report said that black and minority groups were over-represented in key workers’ roles and were more likely to be “over-exposed and under-protected” compared to their white counterparts. It added: “Our findings suggest that one of the main reasons BME (black and minority ethnic) groups are more at risk of dying with Covid-19 compared with white groups is that they are more exposed to the coronavirus. “BME groups are more over-exposed because they are more likely to be working outside their home, more likely to have jobs on the front line – 40 percent of BME people were working in health and social care compared to 30% of white British people – and less likely to be protected with PPE.” Mr Kerr added: “Our approach to these local restrictions will reflect the consistent approach taken by Police Scotland since the outset of this pandemic, and our officers will continue to engage, educate and encourage people to comply, as we all support the public health efforts to stop the spread of the virus “As a national service, Police Scotland is able to quickly flex capacity to support local communities across the country and we will provide whatever additional resources are necessary to protect and support the communities affected.” He reiterated comments from Chief Constable Iain Livingstone that everyone should take personal responsibility to prevent the virus spreading. Mr Kerr added: “Throughout the response to the pandemic, the majority of the public followed the law and Scottish Government advice. “I realise that this situation will be frustrating for people in the affected area but it’s really important that we all continue to do so. “Our officers will continue to explain the legislation and guidance but, for the minority who may choose to breach the regulations and risk the health of others, we will not hesitate to take enforcement action where appropriate.”

Extra police officers will be on the streets in Aberdeen to ensure residents comply with the reintroduced lockdown rules. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the tightening of restrictions across the Aberdeen City Council area over a coronavirus cluster in the city. Residents should not enter each other’s homes or travel more than five miles and bars, cafes and restaurants must close from 5pm on Wednesday. Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said: “It’s really important that people follow the instructions and guidance from the Scottish Government. “To support that, we will have additional patrols in Aberdeen, where local restrictions have been reintroduced.” There were 13 deaths from coronavirus in hospitals across England. Public Health Wales said a further two people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 1,568. The number of cases in Wales increased by 14, bringing the total number confirmed to 17,374. While no new deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, leaving the total in the region at 556, according to official figures. However ten more positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said. The total number of people who have been infected is now 6,006. A factory in West Lothian is expanding as part of a deal to secure 60 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the French firm Valneva. The UK Government and the drugs firm are investing in the Livingston plant, with 75 new jobs expected to be created. The Government had struck a deal for early access to Valneva’s “promising” vaccine candidate. If clinical trials are successful, the site could provide up to 100 million doses of the vaccine across the UK and internationally.

Restrictions will be reimposed in the Aberdeen City Council area after a cluster of coronavirus cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, speaking at the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, said 54 cases have been reported as of Wednesday. She said 191 contacts have been traced in relation to the cluster and a rise in cases has contributed to a greater fear their was a “significant outbreak” in the city. According to the First Minister, more than 20 other pubs and restaurants are involved in the cluster. As a result, restrictions will be reimposed in the Aberdeen City Council area. The five-mile travel rule has been put in place and residents are being told not to enter each other’s houses. All indoor and outdoor hospitality has also been told to close by 5pm on Wednesday. The closure will be backed by governmental regulations, the First Minister said, and will be enforced if the rules are not followed. The First Minister added that the changes will be reviewed next Wednesday, when she hoped that they could be removed if they could, either in entirety or in part. However, if necessary, Ms Sturgeon has said that they could be extended beyond that seven-day period. There have been no coronavirus deaths in Scotland for the 20th day in a row, Nicola Sturgeon said. The First Minister gave the latest figures at the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh. A total of 2,491 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19. Ms Sturgeon said 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from 18,717 the day before. There were 267 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, down by three. Of these, three were in intensive care, no change. Around one in 20 people in England who had been shielding because of coronavirus are not planning on returning to work over the next few months, new figures suggest. Some 6 percent of those classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, who had normally worked before receiving shielding advice, said they were not intending to go back to work in the near future. A further 21 percent said they planned to continue working from home, while 35% indicated they would return to their previous place of work. The figures are from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and are based on a survey conducted between July 9 and 16.

North Korea’s test results for a man suspected of being the country’s first coronavirus case were inconclusive, though authorities have quarantined over 3,635 primary and secondary contacts, a World Health Organization has said. On July 26 North Korea said it had declared a state of emergency and locked down the border city of Kaesong after a person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the fortified border with what state media said were symptoms of COVID-19. At the time, state media was unclear over whether the man had been tested, saying “uncertain result was made from several medical check-ups”. But leader Kim Jong-un declared that “the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country.” If confirmed, the case would have been the first officially acknowledged by North Korean authorities, but since then, state media have continued to say no cases have been reported. Dr Edwin Salvador, WHO representative for North Korea, said: “The person was tested for COVID-19, but test results were inconclusive.” WHSmith has warned it could axe up to 1,500 jobs after it was crippled by the coronavirus pandemic. The stationery retailer said the COVID-19 crisis has pushed down the number of customers going into its stores. It is the latest British high street store to fall victim to the pandemic. WHSmith said its restructuring plans will see 1,500 jobs go across the business, with proposals expected to cost the company between £15 million and £19 million. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said local leaders “desperately need to know what the game plan is” from the Government if they are to prepare to take effective action should the number of infections increase. He predicted they would have “more difficulty” in closing down geographical areas – such as if the virus was spreading between several boroughs – rather than shutting down an institution. He told Good Morning Britain: “I think we would be ready to have a lockdown of institutions – so if we had, God forbid, an increase to do with a factory or at a school or an individual place of worship – we think we would have good plans with the councils to close buildings. “We are served by four airports and the Eurostar, so if they (the Government) talked to me and talked to London leaders, we could explain some of the complexities and work through them. “None of this insurmountable. but let’s work together.”

Russia reported 5,204 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing its nationwide tally to 866,627, the fourth largest caseload in the world. Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 139 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 14,490. The global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 700,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico leading the rise in fatalities. Nearly 5,900 people are dying every 24 hours from COVID-19 on average. This equates to 247 people per hour, or one person every 15 seconds. Professor Neil Ferguson said there will have to be “some tightening up” of restrictions if opening schools raises the ‘R’ number. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Whether, in high schools, FE colleges, it is necessary for children to go back 100% or whether we can have other alternative means of provision, children being in one week and out the other week, therefore reducing contacts in school and outside school, or whether we row back on the relaxation of restrictions in the rest of society to allow schools to be fully opened, for instance social venues, leisure venues, more working from home – those things. “I mean that really is a policy decision, but I’m just saying, in my view, it is likely that some form of those measures will be necessary to maintain control of transmission.” On whether the virus can be controlled in winter, he added: “Things could get quite difficult. I mean, I’m reasonably confident that as long as there is the political will in place to maintain control of transmission that we can do it, we’ve have good enough surveillance now to know what is going on.”