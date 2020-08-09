Coronavirus map LIVE: UK records lowest Tuesday death toll since lockdown began

THE UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 89 – the lowest Tuesday rise since the lockdown was ordered in March. THIS BLOG IS NOW CLOSED.

Today’s rise marks a 25 percent drop from last Tuesday’s death count of 119. Eighty-eight of the fatalities declared were in England while one person died in Wales. Both Scotland and Northern Ireland did not record any new COVID-19 fatalities.

The increase of 89 is the lowest number of new deaths to be recorded on a Tuesday since 15 deaths were declared on March 17 – the week before Boris Johnson implemented the lockdown. The rise comes data expert John Burn-Murdoch has warned that the UK is only a matter of weeks behind Spain’s resurgence of infections. During an interview with LBC he said: “The virus will circulate in different countries at different times. “The fact that the UK locked down later and therefore eased its lockdown later means we are a few weeks behind other countries in seeing those upticks.

“With a virus like Covid those numbers can increase extremely quickly. “If we look at somewhere like Spain, the rate of new cases in Spain increased by 700 to 800 percent in a matter of weeks. “So that 0.07 percent, you could find in the space of a week or two that number could double one day, double the next day.”

The number of global coronavirus-related deaths has surpassed 700,000, the Johns Hopkins University tracker has revealed. More than 150,000 deaths have been recorded by the United States. Brazil reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 deaths and Mexico recorded over 45,000. The state of Queensland has closed its borders to New South Wales and the Australia Capital Territory amid coronavirus concerns. Brazil has recorded 51,603 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. More than 1,150 people have died from the disease, Brazil’s health ministry said on Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands almost doubled last week, according to government figures published yesterday. The country reported 2,588 new infections over the past week, 1,259 more than were recorded the week before. The World Health Organisation has advised to be cautious over Russia’s probable COVID-19 vaccine, which remains far behind other vaccines being trialled, as the country still intends to carry out mass vaccinations in October.

Defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from this year’s competition over coronavirus concerns as cases in the United States surge. In a statement, Mr Nadal wrote: “After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it. “This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.” Deaths from the most common type of heart attack surged by almost 40 percent during lockdown, a major study has revealed. The report sparked concerns that the Government’s “Stay Home” advice may have had a “devastating” effect by deterring thousands of people from seeking help. The research, conducted by the University of Leeds, analysed more than 50,000 cases of heart attack that were treated at 99 major hospitals in England before or during lockdown. White House and Democratic leaders in the US Congress are aiming to reach a deal on a new coronavirus aid package by the end of this week, having made progress on key components of a bill, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters following a negotiating session with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Mr Mnuchin said headway was made on extending unemployment benefits and preventing housing evictions during the pandemic. President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak is as under control as it can get in the United States, where more than 155,000 people have died amid a patchy response to the public health crisis that has failed to stem a rise in cases. The Republican president continued to press for US schools to reopen in an overnight Twitter post. And he defended his administration’s response to the virus in an interview with the Axios news website released late on Monday. He said: “They are dying, that’s true. It is what it is. “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. “It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.” Coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country, and dozens of states have had to pause or roll back their reopening plans. The White House coronavirus task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, said on Sunday the virus was “extraordinarily widespread” in rural areas as well as cities.

Turkey rolled out new inspection and enforcement rules on Tuesday after coronavirus cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks, in what the government called a grave rise during peak holiday season. Top doctors have warned about insufficient testing and urged a tougher message from Ankara, which lifted a partial lockdown in June and has since lobbied hard for countries to allow tourists to visit to help get the economy back on its feet. President Tayyip Erdogan’s government had called 1,000 a critical threshold to reconsider rules. On Tuesday it adopted daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversight in all cities and measures for weddings, funerals and other large gatherings, even while it avoided broad curbs on economic activity. Novavax Inc has said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies against the novel coronavirus and appears to be safe. The results come from initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. The Maryland-based biotechnology company said its vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, produced higher levels of the antibodies in healthy volunteers after two doses than those found in recovered COVID-19 patients, raising hopes for its eventual success. The addition of its Matrix-M adjuvant, a substance designed to boost the body’s immune response, did enhance the effect of the vaccine in the study, the company said. The Novavax vaccine is among the first of a handful of programs singled out for US funding under Operation Warp Speed, the White House program to accelerate access to vaccines and treatments that can fight the virus. Plans to reopen pubs across Ireland next week have been put on hold for the second time after the government said it will not give the go-ahead to move to the next phase. Pubs, bars, hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed until a review at the end of the month. Further restrictions on pubs serving food and restaurants was also announced after Taoiseach Micheal Martin said they will now have to close at 11pm. Mr Martin said there was “worrying evidence” of an increase in transmission of the coronavirus within society. He said: “I wish I was in a position to share better news today, but I am not.” Young people who are hitting nightclubs and beaches are leading a rise in fresh coronavirus cases across the world, with the proportion of those aged 15 to 24 who are infected rising three-fold in about five months, the World Health Organisation said. An analysis by the WHO of 6 million infections between February 24 and July 12 found that the share of people aged 15-24 years rose to 15 percent from 4.5 percent. Apart from the United States which leads a global tally with 4.8 million total cases, European countries including Spain, Germany and France, and Asian countries such as Japan, have said that many of the newly infected are young people.

Eighty-eight deatsh occurred in England while one person died in Wales. This brings the official death toll to 46,299. There were 670 new cases of coronavirus declared in the UK. No new coronavirus fatalities have been reported in Ireland by the National Public Health Emergency Team, leaving the national total at 1,763. However, 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been notified, bringing the total number of Irish infections to 26,253. Of these new cases, 77 percent are aged under 45, and 31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. The World Trade Organization expects global trade to fall by 13 percent this year due to coronavirus shocks, significantly less than its most pessimistic scenario of a 32 percent slump, its outgoing chief said on Tuesday. Speaking in an online event hosted by ICC Brasil and the Brazilian Confederation of Industry, Brazilian Roberto Azevedo said there is growing concern within the WTO about countries moving toward self-sufficiency as a response to the pandemic. Concentrating production in a country exposes it to a wide range of shocks, Mr Azevedo said. Nations should diversify sources of supply, and the COVID-19 pandemic will see global value chains reconfigured in the coming years, he added. The WTO has struggled to rein in global tensions and coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is evidence that younger people are not taking the pandemic as seriously as other age groups, a Welsh minister has said. Eluned Morgan, international relations minister, told the Welsh Government’s weekly press conference that social media would be used to ensure they “understand the message”. Her comments followed a large number of people gathering in Cardiff Bay, with South Wales Police issuing a 48-hour dispersal order in the area over the weekend. Baroness Morgan said: “It is a really concerning situation, it is something where I think we do have to get messages out particularly to younger people that this does affect them, it will affect them. “Clearly the evidence suggests that younger people are really perhaps in some parts of the country not taking this as seriously as some of the other age groups. “So that is a message that we need to get out. The police are very aware of the situation in Cardiff Bay and will be enforcing measures to make sure that people comply with the rules.”

Paris wants to make the wearing of face masks mandatory in certain outdoor areas in order to prevent a new spike of coronavirus infections, French daily Le Monde reported on Tuesday. The paper said that mayor Anne Hidalgo would put in a formal request with the Paris prefecture about ordering the use of face coverings in specific areas, after the government on Friday gave local authorities the power to order the wearing of masks in outdoor public spaces. The outdoor areas targeted would be shopping streets, the banks of the river Seine, parks and gardens, open food markets and all areas where tourists or Parisians have to stand in line. One person has died from coronavirus in Wales in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll now stands at 1,566, while there were a further 22 new cases – 17,361 overall. Eight new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now stands at 5,996. No new deaths have been recorded, meaning the death toll remains at 556. A court was told today that if creditors do not approve a £1.2billion bailout package, Virgin Atlantic’s purse will be empty by September 28. Unless a cash bailout is implemented, the company’s cash flow will fall to critical levels next month.

The First Minister told a briefing today that 120 contacts had been traced to a new cluster at a bar in the city. A total of 27 cases were confirmed as a result of the outbreak. She said: “Investigations are ongoing and we will provide more details as and when they become available.” However, there have been no new deaths from coronavirus in the country. The death toll stands at 2,491 while the number of cases rose by 23 to 18,694. The Soul Bar in Aberdeen has announced it will close due to the “rapidly growing number” of cases in the city. According to the ONS, from week 29 to 30 (which ends on July 24), the number of deaths fell from 295 to 217. This drop represents a new average of 30 deaths per day down from 42 the previous week.

Currys PC World is to cut 800 jobs as part of a restructuring programme amid the coronavirus pandemic. The owner of the chain, Dixons Carphone said: “We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers. “As part of this, we want to empower our store leadership teams, create a flatter management structure and make it easy for our customers to shop with us, however they choose. “This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store. “Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues. “This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.” NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens’ request for the service to be ready to return to normal levels by the autumn will need a big effort, Niall Dickson, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, has warned. He told the Today programme: “I think it’s a big stretch. I think it’s very uncertain at the moment how quickly people will be able to get up and running, and, of course, there’s lots of other uncertainties around. “It’s not just obviously trying to run Covid and non-Covid services, staff having to wear this PPE equipment, social distancing, all those things inhibit productivity and some services at the moment are around 60 per cent. “There’s another factor actually which is about patient confidence and whether patients will actually come in the numbers that we need them to come because there are sort of two messages coming from Government at the moment.”

The country now has 861,423 cases. The death toll also rose by 144 to 14,351. The Government’s loan interruption scheme has risen to £13.08billion in value with a total of 119,248 applicants. The Bounce Back Loan Scheme now stands at a value of £34.34billion. The number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending July 24 was registered at 8,891 according to the ONS. This was an increase of 68 from week 29. Pizza Express has announced plans to close a further 67 joints – putting 1,100 jobs at risk. Last month, the chain confirmed 75 restaurants would close as part of the restructuring plans.

There were a total of 8,891 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to July 24, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 161 fewer than the five-year average of 9,052. This is the sixth week in a row that deaths have been below the five-year average. Of the deaths registered in the week to July 24, 217 mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate – the lowest number of deaths involving COVID-19 since the week ending March 20 (103 deaths). A motorist was flabbergasted after being fined for taking a drive-through coronavirus test at a car park. Geoff Pugh, 52, received the £90 penalty charge notice (PCN) from Highview Parking after taking his family for a throat and mouth swab at Edmonton Green Shopping Centre in Enfield, north London. Speaking today, the former Prime Minister said the UK’s testing programme must be expanded to include those who do not suffer any symptoms of the virus. He told Times Radio: “On some estimates 70 percent of people with the disease are asymptomatic, so if you are only testing people with symptoms you are losing the majority of people from your testing strategy. “From the very beginning, mass testing has been the only thing that gets you through this, avoids the severity of the very blunt instrument of lockdown and gets you to a place where you can more or less get your economy moving whilst containing the disease.”

Minister of State for Regional Growth and Local Government Simon Clarke has said the Government’s test and trace programme is delivering but still needs to improve. Speaking on Sky News, he insisted schools would safely reopen in September thanks to the work of the programme. He said: “I think it’s obviously vital that we always continue to keep up the progress that we’re making with test and trace, which is a massive national undertaking and it is working, I really would emphasise that. “184,000 people so far have been contacted by the programme, either who’ve tested positive or their contacts, and those people have all been allowed to self isolate, removed from the community at a time when they could be at risk of spreading the virus. “That’s obviously a massive success, we reach over 80% of positive test results and contact over 75 percent of their close contacts, so this is a programme which is delivering and which is helping to keep us all safer. “There’s always more to do, we continue to work very hard to boost our testing capacity we’re on track to deliver half a million by the end of October. “But one thing is clear, schools are going to reopen in full in the autumn, that is not up for debate.”

Reopening schools in September without an suitable test and trace strategy could result in a second wave much worse than first, a study has found. Researchers from University College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that without an effective track and trace strategy, the second wave could be 2.3 times worse than the first. The study published in the Lancet said: “Our findings suggests that it might be possible to avoid a secondary epidemic wave in the UK, if enough people with symptomatic infection can be diagnosed and their contacts traced and effectively isolated. “Reopening schools fully in September, alongside reopening workplaces in society, without an effective test, trace, isolating (TTI) strategy could result in a second wave of infections between two and 2.3 times the size of the original wave. “This is a scenario with model, not a prediction of what is going to happen. It all depends on the other measures and the level of TTI coverage. “Currently, TTI is not achieving the levels that we modelled. Looking at the NHS reports from the TTI system, it looks like it’s about 50 percent coverage.”