Coronavirus: Monte-Carlo Masters issues statement amid ongoing Covid-19 crisis

The ATP Tour is due to arrive in Monte Carlo in May for the first major clay-court tournament.

Officials at the Monte Carlo Masters say they are following the guidelines issued by the French government amid doubts over the Masters 1000 event. This week, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was due to begin but the tournament was cancelled just days before due to a positive case of coronavirus in the local area.

The postponement of the event has led to concerns the European clay-court season could be impacted as Italy and Spain are among the most badly hit countries. The Monte-Carlo Masters, which Rafael Nadal has won 11 times, is due to be played at the Monte-Carlo Country Club from April 12. Monaco is around 15km from the northern state border with Italy. Last year, hundreds of Italians came to the principality to watch Fabio Fognini triumph.

But Italy is the worst-hit country behind China with over 10,000 confirmed cases and more than 630 deaths. Travel restrictions have been implemented and a ban has been placed on public gatherings. And all sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 because of the outbreak. In France, the government has banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

However, in a statement, the organisers of the Monte Carlo Masters insist they are adopting 'the best solutions' to deal with the virus and made no mention of postponing. The statement said: "Following the provisions of the Monegasque and French authorities of Monday, March 9 concerning the organization of the next sporting events, the Direction of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters wishes to assure the public that everything is done to adopt the best solutions in the face of the epidemic from Covid-19. "If the tournament were to take place behind closed doors, the Management confirms to its spectators that all tickets purchased will be refunded to them according to a procedure which will be specified later." Following the news that Indian Wells would not take place, ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi made clear it was 'status quo' on the rest of the calendar.