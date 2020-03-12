Coronavirus: Most dangerous elements of COVID-19 exposed – ‘ability to cause death’

DR Richard Hatchett claimed the world has not seen a virus as lethal as the COVID-19 coronavirus since 1918 during an interview with Channel 4.

Dr Richard Hatchett stated that the COVID-19 coronavirus has a deadly combination of “infectiousness and the ability to cause severe disease or death”. The CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations explained that the 1918 Spanish Flu was the last virus that “combined those two qualities in the same way.”

Host Cathy Newman said: “From what scientists know about this virus so far what concerns you the most about it?” Dr Hatchett responded: “The most concerning thing about this virus is the combination of infectiousness and the ability to cause severe disease or death. “We have not since 1918, the Spanish Flu have we seen a virus that combined those two qualities in the same way.” During the same interview Dr Richard Hatchett described COVID-19 as the “most frightening disease” he has ever seen.

He said: “I think the threat is very significant. “The potential of the virus is demonstrated in china and demonstrated in Italy and Iran. “There were three cases in Italy two weeks ago – yesterday there were over 3,000. “This is the most frightening disease I’ve ever encountered in my career, and that includes Ebola, it includes MERS and it includes SARS.”

There have currently been more than 104,000 cases of COVID-19 across the globe. The death toll currently stands at over 3,500. More than 58,000 patients have recovered from the virus. The United Kingdom currently has the 11th highest amount of coronavirus cases in the world.