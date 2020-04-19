Coronavirus New York: Growing Number Of Doormen, Janitors Die From COVID-19, Union Reveals

The invisible but lethal enemy called COVID-19 was inflicting harm on essential employees such as janitors, security officers, airport staff, residential workers, doormen and women, supers and porters, among many others who were dying in large numbers.

These workers were suffering more from COVID-19 because their essential jobs demand they be out in public, but many of them weren’t even provided with the simplest life-saving gear such as masks, respirators, gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

At least 58 unionized service industry employees have died from COVID-19 across the country, revealed 32BJ SEIU, a branch of Service Employees International Union (SEIU), based in New York City. It was the largest property service workers labor union in the United States.

It said 45 of these deaths occurred in New York City, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Of the 45 city deaths, 19 were from the union’s essential division, which includes doormen and women, supers and porters. The union said many of its unionized workers have little to no PPEs like masks or gloves, according to a story in The New York Post.

Kyle Bragg, president of 32BJ SEIU, pointed out essential workers “put their health and well-being on the line every day to keep NYC safe, secure and healthy. While essential workers are keeping others safe, they and those close to them are getting sick and dying.”

Bragg urged the House of Representatives to pass legislation that included economic relief and other protections for people in these essential services. SEIU proposed three measures for CARES 2, the next congressional bailout for workers, now being hotly debated in Congress. The proposals included “essential pay” supported by the government to increase workers’ wages to 1.5 times their regular rates and guaranteed PPE. SEIU also demanded layoff protection for contracted workers.

“Now, after putting their lives on the line to protect others — thousands are facing layoffs — their livelihoods and access to health care are at risk,” according to Bragg.

SEIU said it’s gotten support from Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) for its urgent demands. It represented more than 175,000 members in 10 northeastern states, Washington, D.C., Florida and other parts of the United States. Its members also included doormen, porters, engineers, maintenance workers, bus drivers, office cleaners, security officers, window cleaners, school cleaners, and food service workers.