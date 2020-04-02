Coronavirus News: Dick’s Sporting Goods Executives Give Up Their Paychecks During COVID-19 Outbreak

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ (DKS) CEO Ed Stack and president Lauren Hobart are not taking a salary while stores are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Stack and Hobart will continue to receive benefits. Stack’s salary was $1.1 million in 2019, while Hobart earned $775,000, according to the company’s proxy statement.

Other executives at the company will also have their pay cut, including Lee J. Belitsky, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Belitsky’s salary was $686,200 in 2019, which has been reduced by 50%.

Dick’s made the decision to close its stores for two weeks on March 18. The retailer said at the time that it will continue to pay its workers and offer benefits.

While Dick’s has closed its brick-in-mortar stores, the company is still offering contactless curbside pickup from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company plans to reopen on April 2. The closures affected its Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, and Field & Stream stores.

Shares of Dick’s stock wee up 5.60% as of 11:12 a.m. EDT on Thursday.