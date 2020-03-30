Coronavirus News: Hobby Lobby To Remain Open After Founder’s Wife Receives Message From God

Arts & Craft retailer Hobby Lobby is continuing to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak because of a message that the founder’s wife received from God. The decision to remain open bucks the trend in the number of retailers that have announced they are closing due to the impact of COVID-19 on their employees and customers.

In a tweet posted by Kendall Brown, who is reportedly a digital strategist for the company, Hobby Lobby circulated a letter from the Founder David Green, which openly discussed the message that God sent to his wife and the decision to stay open.

In his note, Green talks about his wife, Barbara, being a “prayer warrior” and that God bestowed upon her a message during her “quiet prayer time.” This message said in part, “Guide. Guard, and Groom.”

Green said the message meant that “We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

Hobby Lobby owner David Green is telling store managers to stay open despite the pandemic because his wife had a vision from god.

He also warns they'll all have to "tighten their belts" soon. His net worth is $6.4 billion—hourly employees don't get paid sick leave. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/4pEhivDbNy

— Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

Green mentioned that God reminded Barbara that he is in control and that the company may have to “tighten our belts” as it moves forward.

“While we do not know for certain what the future holds, or how long this disruption will last, we can all rest in knowing that God is in control,” Green said in the note. “The Company’s leaders are doing all they can to balance the need to keep the Company strong and the need of employees. To help ensure our Company remains strong and prepared to once again when this passes, we may all have to ‘tighten our belts’ over the near future.”

On the Hobby Lobby website, it mentions that it has restricted employee travel, and anyone that has COVID-19 symptoms will be sent for medical care and be able to self-isolate in their home. But it does mention that stores will remain open, and those customers that prefer can always place orders online.

It was unclear at the time of writing if employees that have COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with an individual that tested positive for the coronavirus would be paid sick leave.