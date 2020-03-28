Coronavirus News: Michigan, Massachusetts Governors Issue Shelter-In-Place Ordinances

Michigan and Massachusetts are the latest states to issue a shelter-at-home order or advisory, as part of ongoing efforts across to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the statewide order Monday that requires “non-critical businesses” to close and for residents to follow CDC guidelines, including self-quarantine and practicing social distancing.

It will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

“In just 13 days, we’ve gone from 0 to over 1,000 COVID-19 cases,” Whitmer said. “This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities. The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home. I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious, and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun voiced his support for the decision, saying that “aggressive action” is the best measure to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker avoided issuing a statewide order, instead announcing an advisory that will run from 12 p.m. Tuesday that would end on April 7 at the earliest. The advisory will also require non-essential businesses to close and asks residents to practice CDC guidelines.

“These aggressive social distancing measures put in place today are designed to give public experts the time they need to ramp up additional steps that must be taken to effectively push back the virus,” Baker told reporters.

He said that while there are some similarities, the advisory will not require residents to remain in self-quarantine. However, Baker said residents should still follow CDC guidelines about self-quarantine and social distancing.

“I do not believe I can or should order U.S. citizens to be confined to their home for days on end,” Baker said. “It doesn’t make sense from a public health point of view, and it’s not realistic.”

California, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have implemented similar measures in the last two weeks.