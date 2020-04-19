Coronavirus News: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises Suspend Operations Through June

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have suspended their cruise operations until June 11 because of the coronavirus.

This marks the third time that Royal Caribbean has suspended operations after announcing most recently on March 24 that it was extending the sailing suspension until May 11.

The cruise line said all sailings departing on or before June 11 would now be canceled, with operations for most of its ships starting again on June 12. Canadian ports will continue to remain closed until July 1.

Passengers with cruises booked during the suspension period will receive a 125% Future Cruise Credit to sail again with Royal Caribbean by April 30, 2022. Bookings need to be confirmed by Dec. 31, 2021. The company said it will automatically issue the Future Cruise Credit by email.

Full refunds can also requested and will be refunded within 45 days after submitting a request.

“We know, this too shall pass, and we are optimistic that very soon you’ll be excited about planning your next cruise vacation,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “As always, the most important thing to us will always be the safety of our guests and crew. In the meantime, we’ll continue to monitor the global situation. We wish you good health and truly appreciate your continued loyalty.”

Celebrity Cruises is also extending the suspension of its global operations until June 11, saying that “this decision was not made lightly.”

The company is offering a 125% Future Cruise Credit that will be valid until Dec. 31, 2021 for trips booked through April 30, 2022. Credits will be processed by email by May 22. Full refunds will be issued within 45 days of cancellation by request.

“First and always, please take care of yourselves and your family,” Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO at Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding as we do our part in minimizing the spread of the coronavirus and keep our guests and crew healthy and safe.”