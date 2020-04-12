Coronavirus News: Volkswagen Furloughs Workers As COVID-19 Shuts Down Vehicle Production

Volkswagen (VOW: GR) said it will furlough its production and also upkeep labor force in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday as it seeks to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The impacted workers have not been working considering that March 21, when Volkswagen put on hold operations at the plant. Volkswagen Chattanooga employs concerning 3,800 staff members and also produces the VW Passat sedan and Atlas SUV.

To restrict the impact to the furloughed workers, Volkswagen said it will continue to pay health care advantages as well as cover the whole costs of this insurance protection. The automaker does not anticipate the furlough to last longer than four weeks.

Furloughed workers will remain to get their quarterly bonuses along with their March monthly benefit. The workers will certainly also retain their seniority an accumulated paid time off.

“Our key purpose is to safeguard the financial health and wellness of Volkswagen for the benefit of our group as we attend to the emerging and also recurring effects of the COVID-19 episode on our industry,” Tom du Plessis, president and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga, said in a statement.

“Right now we have actually restricted presence on when we will certainly have the ability to return to production, but we are dedicated to doing everything we can to protect tasks. Throughout this time around we will certainly be extremely concentrated on preparing to reopen in a responsible method, guaranteeing our group has the opportunity to return to work safely and also as quickly as possible.”

Volkswagen suspended car production at the plant in March prior to Tennessee provided a stay-at-home order “out of a wealth of caution.” During this time, the car manufacturer paid employees in complete and offered advantages for 3 weeks.

Shares of Volkswagen stock were up 4.51% as of 10:05 EDT on Friday.