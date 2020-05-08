Coronavirus originated in China but was ‘not manmade or…

WASHINGTON, April 30 – U.S. spy agencies believe the COVID-19 virus originated in China but was not manmade or genetically modified, the agency that oversees U.S. intelligence operations said on Thursday.

“The Intelligence Community also concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified,” the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a statement, adding that U.S. spy agencies would “continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.” (Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Writing by Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)