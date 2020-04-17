Coronavirus Outbreak: Here’s An Update On Premier League’s Restart Date

The Premier League clubs reportedly are expected to discuss the option of putting a June 30 deadline on the 2019-20 campaign, which has been suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A meeting is set to take place Friday but the current stage of informal discussions will not involve all the 20 clubs, as per news reports. While the May resumption to the season looks unlikely, the club owners are looking for ways to end the season but by avoiding any contractual situations.

One of the significant discussions in the meeting would be about the issue that a lot of players’ present deals expire June 30 including Chelsea midfielder Willian and Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen.

While legally a player cannot be forced to sign a contract extension but that would also mean, a lot of squads could lose key players even before the season would end.

The June 30 proposal can be given a green signal only if 14 out of the 20 Premier League clubs vote for it. If it does go through, completing a 38-game season looks very difficult. While most teams have nine games left to play, the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Ashton Villa have 10 in hand. A few clubs in Germany have returned to training, the scenario is not the same in the U.K., where things look still worse.

If the league does resume at the start of June, behind closed doors, another major issue would be bringing the players to match-fitness and it would not be any less than an intense schedule and could take a toll on the players, who have not been in action since March 13.

Liverpool FC are currently on the top of the Premier League table, 25 points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City, and are just two wins away from clinching their first league title in as many as 30 years.