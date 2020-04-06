Coronavirus Outbreak: Israel’s Health Minister, Wife Test Positive For COVID-19, In Isolation

Israel’s Health Minister’s office on Wednesday announced that the health minister and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Yaakov Litzman, 71, and his wife Chaava Litzman were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were in good health. They were following the coronavirus guidelines and were in isolation.

They are “suitably treated and are in isolation, under observation in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines,” a statement from the health minister’s office said.

Litzman is one of the most senior Israeli officials to be diagnosed with the virus. The ministry informed all those who were in contact with the couple would be sent to quarantine.

” An epidemiological investigation will be carried out, and isolation requests will be sent to those who have come into contact with (him) and his wife in the past two weeks,” the statement added.

Despite being on isolation, Litzman reported that he will continue to maintain his regular schedule from home. ​In recent weeks, Litzman has appeared regularly alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu providing updates on the country’s condition concerning the pandemic.

He had held meetings and discussions with the Prime Minister, and many other government officials during the past weeks. So those senior figures in the government and health care sector who had direct contact with Litzman may need to enter isolation.

However, the extent of exposure is not considered lethal as some discussions in recent times were conducted through video or telephone conferences.