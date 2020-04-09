Coronavirus Outbreak: Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola’s Mother Loses Battle To COVID-19

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died at 82 in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.

In the ongoing pandemic virus crisis, Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy. After Monday’s 637 reported deaths, a total of 13,055 people have lost their lives in Spain.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends,” Guardiola’s current club Manchester City wrote on social media.

Guardiola has donated $1.08 million to help fight the outbreak in his native of Barcelona, which has reported more cases than any other part of Spain. The money will help in buying the required medical equipment and protective material for staff involved in treating the patients admitted to the hospital.

Man City’s rival club, Manchester United, have also expressed condolences to Guardiola for his loss.

“Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our heartfelt condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited,” Man Utd wrote on Twitter.

Guardiola joined Man City in 2016 after having severed as managers of Barcelona and Germany’s Bayern Munich.

With Barcelona, Guardiola won as many as 14 trophies including three La Liga titles and two Champions League titles. Even the Spanish league offered condolences on social media. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dolors Sala during this difficult time, and we would like to express our most heartfelt condolences, especially to Pep Guardiola, his family and his friends,” La Liga tweeted.

Man City’s left-back Benjamin Mendy wrote a special message for Guardiola during his tough times. “You always have treated me like a son and just like in a family we laugh together, we also cry together. My deepest condolences to Pep and all the Guardiola family,” Mendy wrote.

Currently, soccer around the globe is suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. While Premier League is trying to figure out their restart date, top-flight leagues in Spain and France have been suspended indefinitely.