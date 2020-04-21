Coronavirus Pandemic: Ensuring Laundry Is Hygienic Requires Frequent And Critical Sanitization

Laundry is a critical part of life and daily hygiene, but it has become more important than ever while we find ourselves in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

One important way we can all chip in when it comes to keeping the virus under control is by doing our own laundry properly and by adopting the correct procedures that will quickly and efficiently kill germs.

Fox News spoke to Peter Stern, Senior Vice President at Clean Rite Center, New York City’s largest laundromat chain. Stern shared important feedback on how everyone can adjust the way they approach washing clothes to get the most out of a load of laundry’s germ-killing power. Most importantly, Stern noted, was the fact that you must not wear clothing multiple times without washing – put those jeans down and take them to the hamper instead.

In terms of the proper laundry setup, Stern noted that people should wash clothing in hot water over 160 degrees Fahrenheit, while using detergent and bleach or bleach alternative when appropriate. Drying clothes is the way to, but not by overcrowding machines. It’s also important to ensure linens, towels, comforters, and other essential fabrics in the home are washed frequently.

Of course, those are all rules for individuals who are able to do their own luxury within the confines of their own home. For those who need to leave their homes to do loads of laundry, safety measures must be taken when laundromat usage is required.

“It’s crucial to practice social distancing, load machines, and either wait outside or in your car. Our locations even have specially demarcated signs so people stay six feet apart,” said Stern of best practices for visiting the laundromat. “Patrons should definitely not put dirty clothes in laundry carts, and we recommend placing your clothes in a disposable plastic bag before placing them in the cart.”

It’s also not a good idea to shake your clothes, as it could end up spreading any germs that have been carried in on them. With these tips, as well as high water temperatures and frequent washes, it should be simple for people to do laundry in a way that protects them and everyone around them from the novel coronavirus.