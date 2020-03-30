Coronavirus Poll: How Americans Are Following Warnings, Guidelines During Health Crisis

Despite President Trump’s apparent reluctance to accept coronavirus guidelines promoted by medical professionals, a Gallup survey indicated Tuesday 72% of American adults now say they are avoiding public spaces like stores and restaurants and 68% say they are avoiding small gatherings, with even larger percentages avoiding large crowds and travel.

The percentages represent a nearly 50% increase from last week.

“These shifts are notable because they suggest that the unprecedented efforts by federal, state, local and private-sector leaders to get the public’s attention — a combination of formal closures of transportation, schools and workplaces, as well as public appeals for voluntary efforts — are working,” Gallup said in its analysis.

The survey indicated 92% of Americans were avoiding large crowds and 87% were avoiding air travel or mass transit. Seventy-three percent said they had canceled or postponed travel plans and 59% said they had stocked their pantries.

The decision to avoid public places was up among all age groups – even younger Americans who initially exhibited a disinclination to follow social distancing guidelines that interfered with spring break and St. Patrick’s Day activities.

Democrats were more likely to avoid public spaces than Republicans, 80% versus 61%.

Twenty percent of those queried said they are “completely” isolating themselves from those outside their households while 4% said they are making no effort.

The results were based on a research panel survey involving 100,000 people contacted by phone or over the web, based on demographic profiles. Gallup selects panel members using random-digit-dialing or address sampling. Gallup did not provide an error rate or confidence level.

The results were released as the number of confirmed U.S. cases topped 52,000 and the death toll approached 600.