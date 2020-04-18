Coronavirus Precautions: No Need to Sanitize Food and Grocery Packaging, Says FDA

Sanitizing food packaging to avoid infection by the novel coronavirus no longer needs to be a part of your regular grocery shopping routine, according to new guidelines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In a statement posted to the official FDA website Thursday (April 16), the organization noted that, despite previous studies indicating that the coronavirus could potentially live on certain surfaces, there’s no need to wipe down packaging.

“We want to reassure consumers that there is currently no evidence of human or animal food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” read the FDA’s statement. In addition, it seems as though there isn’t any danger in handling or consuming potentially contaminated food, as is the case with other illnesses such as gastrointestinal diseases.

“This particular coronavirus causes respiratory illness and is spread from person-to-person, unlike foodborne gastrointestinal or GI viruses, such as norovirus and hepatitis A that often make people ill through contaminated food,” the statement continued. Rather than encourage individuals to continue sanitizing the products they bring home from the store, the FDA reiterated the most important methods of protecting oneself when out running essential errands during these unprecedented times.

The agency’s recommendations included preparing a grocery list in advance to minimize time spent out in public with potential infectious situations, wearing a face mask or covering while in-store (now mandatory in locations such as Los Angeles and New York City), and practicing social distancing while shopping.

Finally, it reiterated the oft-repeated message on the standard practice during this pandemic time to wash your hands thoroughly after returning home and after handling groceries and putting them away.

“Again, there is no evidence of food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. However, if you wish, you can wipe down product packaging and allow it to air dry, as an extra precaution,” the FDA noted on its website.

While the FDA has, of course, indicated that any sort of sanitization isn’t necessary, adding an extra layer of protection can’t hurt – in the end, it’ll only cost you a few extra minutes and some cleaning solution.