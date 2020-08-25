Coronavirus rates for 314 areas of England show it’s falling in worst hit regions

New data shows three areas which had been at risk of disastrous local lockdowns have seen their coronavirus infection rates fall.

In Oldham in Greater Manchester, 144 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 21 – the equivalent of 60.7 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 95.3 in the seven days to August 14.

The rate in Pendle is 55.4, down from 87.9, with 51 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has fallen from 88.2 to 51.4, with 77 new cases.

Residents in these areas had been subject to new restrictions, such as being ordered not to socialise with anyone outside their household and avoid using public transport unless essential.

But it is not all good news – Redditch’s overall rate is spiking with 29.3, compared to just 4.7 in the week prior.

In Leicester the rate continues to fall, down from 58.4 to 46.9, with 166 new cases.

Three other areas have rates above 40 per 100,000: Manchester (42.7), Bradford (42.2) and Swindon (40.1).

But the data is worrying for Stoke-on-Trent where the infection rate has nearly doubled, days after the council issued a lockdown warning.

The figures show 79 new cases were detected in the seven days to last Thursday, and this saw the city’s infection rate rise from 15.6 to 30.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Abi Brown, leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, last week pleaded with residents to comply with social distancing rules after 12 cases were found in one day.

She said: “You can’t look at the national news without another city-wide lock-down coming into force or being discussed.

“We don’t want to be the next one – the next seven days is a critical time for the city so let’s all play our part, protect our loved ones and avoid lock-down.”

The figures are the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The statistics, for the seven days to August 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories – pillar one of the Government’s testing programme – and in the wider community – pillar two.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days, August 22-24, has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 24 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14.